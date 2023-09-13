Woodway beauty and convenience! This is one of the loveliest homes in the prime location of Hunter's Run. Beautiful stone and brick exterior, plus a circle drive and many mature trees, welcome you as you arrive at 148 Painted Horse Trail. Upon entry you will see the formal dining area and the grand living space with beamed, vaulted ceilings and stunning stone wood burning fireplace. Through a stone, arched doorway you will arrive in the breakfast area which features ample natural light and is adjacent to the pretty kitchen. The large kitchen features many quality details including an island, gas range, great storage space, and stainless steel appliances. Isolated primary suite is conveniently located near the utility area - which is just another awesome detail in this fantastic floor plan! Home includes 5 bedrooms in total, 3 full baths and 2 half baths, plus a downstairs private gameroom, and upstairs media and exercise rooms. Located on 1.18 acres, this peaceful private lot backs to the woods and has a backyard ready to be enjoyed. Spacious covered patio, pool, and professional landscaping are just some of the bonuses you will find as you step out of the back door! Full of quality and lovely views, this home is truly one of a kind in a prime spot of town - don't miss it!