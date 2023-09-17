This architecturally historic and personally designed home is featured in the book Historic homes of Waco, Texas as the Birch and Pearl Easterwood house in the lovely Provident Heights addition. Waco's famed Birch D Easterwood designed this home for himself and his wife Pearl. Mr. Easterwood designed 20 plus homes that are published in the Historic Homes of Waco, Texas book. Mr Easterwood also designed landmarks in Waco such as Pat Neff Hall, Brooks Hall and the Tidwell Bible Building at Baylor University. The original 1920 blueprints stay with the home and include Mr Easterwood's name and motto "Some houses may be bigger but none better built". This historic two-story home has many "Easterwood" details thru-out including colonial columns at the front, dormers, plaster walls, french doors, a rare two car garage in the 1920's with living quarters above the garage, wood burning fireplace, original wood floors, high ceilings, natural light with multiple windows in every room, built in glass bookcases, glass cabinets in kitchen, custom crown molding, antique lighting, built in hutch, and four french doors that lead to a large covered porch. The original blue prints show a "sleeping porch" that has been converted to a bedroom with a closet. The roof was replaced three years ago replacing the black bangor slate from Maine. Part of the original roof was left in place around the dormers and the garage. The previous owners lived in the home for 32 years and spent their time restoring this historic beauty back to its original 1920's construction with their knowledge of antiquing and home preservation. The walls, ceilings, windows, doors and floors have all been purposely designed and restored back to a prominent 1920's Waco home. Provident Heights neighborhood offers prime proximity to all that Waco has to offer (Baylor University, Lake Waco, Waco Regional Airport and downtown Waco). The garage apartment could be a home office, or additional income from a short-term rental. This home is surrounded by a landscaped yard and towering shade trees on a large corner lot. This is truly a wonderful and unique opportunity.