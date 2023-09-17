Your next real estate investment in the heart of the coveted O-2 zoned Magnolia Silos district with this turnkey Airbnb, with over $28k of future bookings included. Benefit from the property's zoning that permits hassle-free short-term rentals, ensuring a seamless transition into the realm of hosting. This property arrives fully furnished, sleeps 12 people, and has a nice 7-person hot tub in the back.
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $550,000
