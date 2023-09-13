Located at the end of the double cul-de-sac on one of the most MAGICAL streets in Waco you will find your new Hamptons style home. Chef's kitchen with GE Monogram appliances. AC & heated dog house, w a built in dog wash station located inside the dog run. Enjoy the porch year round, w it's gas fireplace, dbl oscillating fans, retractable Sunbrella awning, built in Yamaha Bluetooth speakers, & outdoor kitchen. Custom lighthouse banisters hand-painted by Susan Sistrunk & topped w antique nautical lights. Not 1 square inch of sheetrock in this home, comprised completely of solid wood & custom siding. Entire home generator. Whole house water filtration & softener system. Attic has fire retardant spray on rafters & decking, dryer vent has booster fan, & 4 camera security system. Personal fully furnished gym, & personal movie theatre (all equipment conveys). Office upstairs overlooking the cul-de-sac or the built in e-space off the kitchen. No expense was spared in previous Builder's home.