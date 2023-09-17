Embrace the idyllic charm of small-town living in this McGregor treasure, renovated and designed by Chip and Joanna Gaines. This property features two beautifully updated homes that are currently operated as wildly popular vacation rentals, each offering a harmonious blend of historic character and modern luxury. Sunlit rooms, rich hardwood floors, and thoughtful touches abound, creating an atmosphere of comfort and relaxation. A detached garage with a bonus space and half bath above presents endless possibilities - whether as a private studio, a home office, or an entertainment hub. The meticulously manicured grounds are lush, completely fenced, and highlighted by a charming gazebo. Located in the heart of downtown McGregor, you're just a short drive from the bustling city of Waco, ensuring you can enjoy both the tranquility of McGregor and the vibrant offerings of it's nearby neighbor. Experience the best of Texas living with this unique property steeped in Magnolia's signature style.