This property is a charming Multi-Family home with a rich history. Built in 1940, this two-story property exudes character and offers ample space for comfortable living. With a total of 3 units, this home is suitable for a large household for those who value plenty of private space or multiple tenants. The property boasts a generous lot size of 8,233 sq.ft., providing ample outdoor space for relaxation and recreation. The finished area in total spans an impressive 3,100 sq.ft., ensuring that there is plenty of room for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are looking for a spacious home or an investment property offers a fantastic opportunity to own a piece of Waco's history. The property's vintage charm combined with its convenient location make it a desirable option for those seeking a unique and comfortable living space. Don't miss the chance to own this well-maintained home in the heart of Waco, Texas.