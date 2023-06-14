The Community Race Relations Coalition and the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority in Waco will host "An Evening with Opal Lee" at 5:30 p.m. June 22 at St. Alban's Episcopal Church parish hall, 305 N. 30th St.
Opal Lee, known informally as the grandmother of Juneteenth, at 89 years old walked from her home in Fort Worth to Washington, D.C., to champion the cause of making Juneteenth an official national holiday. She will be speaking on her experiences with activism in various arenas, interviewed by Delisa Smith, a member of the coalition board and Zeta Phi Beta. Lee also will sell and sign books at the event.
Reservations are required by texting or calling 254-717-7903 or emailing crrcwaco@gmail.com.