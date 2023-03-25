A week before the March 15 U.S. House Agriculture Committee conducted a two-hour “listening session” in Waco to solicit input from farmers, ranchers and nutritional experts on the next farm bill, Waco Tribune-Herald Editor Steve Boggs and journalist Bill Whitaker met with Texas Farm Bureau leadership to discuss priorities in the agriculture community involving trade, water scarcity, regulations, labor shortages and the growing urban/rural divide that aggravates mutual understanding about such key issues as crop insurance and food stamps. Meeting with the Trib: Si Cook, Texas Farm Bureau executive director and chief operating officer; Regan Beck, government affairs director; and Gary Joiner, communications director.

Q: Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson, chairman of the Republican-led U.S. House Ag Committee, vows an old-fashioned bipartisan agricultural bill without all the performative antics Americans witness regularly in Congress. He stresses that “the resiliency of America’s food production and distribution systems are inextricably linked to our economic and national security.” How confident are you in the chairman’s resolve?

Regan Beck: Well, this committee in the past has been more bipartisan than any other. Chairman Thompson has committed to being bipartisan. In the listening session in Waco there are R’s and D’s on the committee. I think they really mean something when they say they’re going to try to work together. And you asked earlier about the two key parts of it — the part essential for farmers and ranchers to make sure they stay in business and can provide clothing and food for us but also the part involving nutritional programs. I think there’s an understanding the two go hand in hand. If you want support on both sides, from rural areas and urban areas, you have to keep them together to get this passed.

Q: I take my logic for keeping nutritional and agricultural programs together in the farm bill from former Democratic Congressman and West Texas cotton farmer Charlie Stenholm. Given polarization between city and country folks, Charlie says separating the programs — one benefiting rural interests, the other urban interests — suddenly makes everything from crop insurance to food stamps vulnerable in America’s ongoing slash-and-burn culture wars. You’ll recall tea-party efforts to split them in the political sparring several years ago.

Beck: I do remember. It didn’t work. I have not heard any calls to split them this time.

Q: Some of you just got back from the American Farm Bureau Convention in Puerto Rico to discuss ag policy. So far as Texas Farm Bureau leadership is concerned, what is essential in the next U.S. farm bill?

Beck: No. 1, our producers have had a really hard time in recent years. Input costs for everything have gone up tremendously, yet what they see (in the marketplace) has not necessarily gone up as well. So it has been difficult for farmers and ranchers, especially with all the different weather conditions including droughts. We want a strong farm bill that provides a safety net to make sure that when they do have these difficult weather situations, they can weather those, stay in business and continue to provide what we need from our farmers and ranchers to clothe and eat.

Q: Is there anything that scares the hell out of you regarding the farm bill now in the making?

Si Cook: Things we would be scared about are those putting additional burdens on the farm community — ideas, for instance, about climate and energy. Some things suggested would make it even harder to produce. It’s like, “Here, you got to produce our food, but you’ve got to do so with one hand tied behind your back.” As for priorities, one of the major things we have to have is a viable crop insurance program. That’s probably No. 1. If we don’t have a viable crop insurance program and you have years such as this past year, these guys won’t come back.

Q: But there’s no real danger of crop insurance going away.

Beck: There’s always a danger — you don’t know how different people will view it — so you do have to work hard and make sure it’s in there. It really needs to be bolstered. We’ve had a number of disasters and a lot of that money actually comes from emergency funds outside the farm bill. It would be nice to include all that in the farm bill so it’s more predictable and payments are more timely. Some of these outside funds came for particular disasters. You may get paid a year or two later. That’s pretty hard if you’re a farmer trying to stay in business after you’ve been wiped out.

Q: The Texas Farm Bureau recently filed a legal challenge to a new Waters of the United States rule by the Biden administration. Texas Farm Bureau President and South Texas farmer and rancher Russell Boening calls it “hopelessly vague” and says it “reaches far too broadly to cover wet patches and areas that are usually dry or remote from navigable water.”

Beck: Waters of the U.S. is supposed to concern navigable waters like the Mississippi where you can bring a tugboat up and down the river. The way the rules are written is you could have a ditch on the side of the road or a draw going across your field that runs water sometimes and with these vague rules these could be considered “waters of the U.S.” If so, then whoever is doing anything in that ditch — if you’re a farmer applying herbicide or plowing — you could be in danger of violating Waters of the U.S. regulations and be at risk for fines. There are already a lot of regulations in the Clean Water Act to protect our water. We believe in that. We want to have clean water. But this goes beyond that. [NOTE: A federal judge last week put a hold on implementing the rule in Texas and Idaho till the Supreme Court of the United States issues a ruling in Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency involving certain Clean Water Act provisions.]

Cook: In no way do we at the Texas Farm Bureau want to protect bad actors. There’s got to be a way to mitigate water pollution and there is. But what Regan refers to is just the vagueness of these rules. If you own a piece of property miles from a tributary and you have a ditch or a low spot, is that going to be determined to be covered in Waters of the U.S.? Do I need a permit before I build a fence across it or plow it or put fertilizer on it?

Gary Joiner: And at the expense of the landowner, farmer or rancher? Some of those interpretations are made on his dime, including the expense in attorneys, engineers, consultants, all needed because of the vagueness of the water rules.

Q: I attended a Texas Farm Bureau forum in 2019 where some farmers and ranchers cheered our tariff war with China, even as some acknowledged it might hurt them. I did follow-up interviews with farmers and ranchers who worried it might especially hit agricultural interests in the Midwest — and they were right. [NOTE: In the 2018 tariff war, U.S. agricultural exports to China fell from $15.8 billion in 2017 to $5.9 billion in 2018, according to the U.S. International Trade Administration. Some farms defaulted on loans as China responded to the tariff war by looking to Brazil and other foreign markets for agricultural exports. President Trump spent some $28 billion in federal funds on bailout payments to farmers.] How did the tariff war benefit farmers, ranchers and consumers in the United States, if at all? And should it be continued?

Cook: This issue started because we have a tremendous trade imbalance with China. One of the things our farmers asked for was fair trade. We need free trade but it needs to be fair. And the tariffs were designed to make it fair and to not allow China to ban U.S. ag imports for any reason they choose. That was a line in the sand. That’s why farmers encouraged it. You can’t tell us you’re not going to accept U.S. grain for some bogus reason or you’re not going to accept U.S. meat products whenever you choose. Of course, the tariff war was traumatic.

Beck: And now we have a situation going on with U.S. corn bound for Mexico. The Mexican government has tried to ban corn from the United States because it’s GMO (genetically modified). They’ve backed off some for tortilla or white corn, but again that’s part of the trade agreement — that we can all trade.

Q: I thought this was ironed out in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement signed in 2020.

Beck: We did too, but it’s back. We have a trade agreement and, in our opinion, they’re using this GMO condition as an excuse to stop our imports into Mexico. We can’t have that. [NOTE: Mexico is the second biggest buyer of U.S. corn. More than 90 percent of corn in the United States is genetically engineered to be resistant to herbicides, insects or both. The dispute focuses on Mexico’s ban on genetically modified white corn imports from the United States used for tortillas and other food but also Mexico’s intent to replace all genetically modified feed corn with non-genetically modified feed corn. For the record, Mexico argues the United States has imposed exacting specifications for importing agricultural products into the United States, leaving Mexican farmers at a trade disadvantage.]

Cook: GMO — they’re banning it because it is “bad.” Yet there is no scientific evidence that a GMO crop has ever harmed anybody. You’re not going to find a death at all anywhere from GMO.

Q: Sounds like some of the same rumor-mongering we heard and continue to hear regarding COVID-19 vaccines.

Joiner: The U.S. Trade Representative has announced it has taken that first step in the formal trade dispute process involving consultations, so to the Biden administration’s credit they’re taking the next step. They’re saying, “This is not right, this is in violation of the sanitary and phytosanitary provisions of the USMCA and we’re going to resolve this situation.” We’re very supportive of this being quickly resolved. Sixteen million tons of corn right now are in the balance in terms of getting this product into Mexico and sold and consumed because of this artificial ban. So it’s important.

Q: GMO — is that your biggest communications challenge?

Cook: You see products listed as non-GMO. That’s a marketing technique. They use it as a scare tactic. There are only about 10 genetically modified crops. It always amuses me when I see non-GMO orange juice. Well, there are no GMO oranges! Many folks market on fear: “You need to buy our product because it’s not this” or “Commercial agriculture is evil and the way they produce things commercially is unhealthy.” Simply not true.

Q: What’s the biggest misunderstanding you deal with?

Cook: Corporate agriculture is a huge deal. “Oh, this is all corporate agriculture.” “Industrial agriculture is big and evil.” That’s the biggest thing. Ninety-eight percent of ag operations, I think here, are family-run and the margins now are so razor-thin that to make a living in agriculture you sometimes have to be larger. They’re making pennies on a bushel and you have to produce a lot of bushels to stay in business.

Q: So what you’re up against is this stereotypical Ma-and-Pa-Kettle image of agriculture being bullied by large corporate farms.

Cook: The idea of living the mom-and-pop family-farm operation is great. If we want to go back to that, then 60 percent of you folks are going to have to quit your jobs and go back to farming because that’s how it was in the 1920s and ’30s. I can give you statistics on the percentage of our population in the nation involved in agriculture through the 1900s. I think it was sometime in the 1960s this number fell below double digits and it’s fallen ever since. So certainly ag production has gotten bigger, yet it has also allowed other folks to pursue other ways of making a living. While a lot of folks may tell you the mom-and-pop family-farm operation is the way to produce food and fiber, with the population we have today we just can’t do that.

Q: As our discussion evolves, it raises a question that sometimes occurs while watching various TV series about the wide open spaces such as Texas native Taylor Sheridan’s “1923.”

Cook: Finished it the other day.

Q: Yeah, with that gal hollering from the ship to her husband in a dinghy, “Bozeman! Bozeman!” (Laughter.) Most of the series finds Harrison Ford as an aging cattleman trying to heal up after he and his men get ambushed and shot up by sheepherders after he’s lynched a bunch of them in a land dispute. But it raises a question rooted in the pure logic of keeping food stamps and crop insurance coupled in the farm bill to give urban and rural legislators a stake in seeking common ground. We witness a growing urban/rural divide in our country. What is it city folks get wrong about rural folks? And what do rural folks get wrong about city folks?

Joiner: I’ll take a shot at that. Charlie Stenholm had what he called “tractor-seat common sense” where he would plow and ride his tractor and develop these philosophies of his. Most of Texas if not the country is now three generations removed from the farm so their only personal experience is maybe with a grandparent or even a great-grandparent who was actually out there. And in their mindset, that is what the farm is and how it operates and the equipment and tools and practices they had back then. But agriculture is modern, it’s progressive and it has technology. These are college-educated individuals, sometimes with master’s degrees, out there running these operations. It is very sophisticated. I think it’s the wonder of the world that one farmer in the United States can feed over 160 people. Think about that. We’re blessed. We have the most affordable, most abundant and safest food supply in the world, yet people are suspicious: “How can that be? All I remember is my grandfather’s farm. What’s happening out there? It’s corporate, it’s big.” Well, the truth is agriculture is just going to be bigger and fewer people are engaged. Probably one and a half percent of our country is living in agricultural production. There’s a new USDA census of agriculture taking a snapshot of agriculture right now. The last time we had a look was in 2017. Think about that. Think about how 2017 is different from 2022. We expect fewer producers but larger operations — more animals, more acres. So the misperception from an urban perspective, for the kids from Dallas at least two generations from the farm, is: What agriculture is doing is what they think they remember from their experience maybe when they were growing up, and that’s not the case. Surveys tell us the American public trusts the American farmer at an 87 percent level — higher than any other occupation, higher than clergy, higher than doctors, higher than any other revered occupation. Farmers and ranchers are at the top of the list.

Q: Why then when I am in rural stretches do I sense so much hostility for city folks, their customers?

Joiner: We know that trust in farmers and ranchers is embedded in the urban public, they just don’t trust the practices, don’t trust the way agriculture is portrayed, and they resent it. Those in agriculture see that level of distrust in what they do every day, that they take great pride in, including conserving soil, water and air — all the modern things one does as good stewards of their property. And there’s this level of distrust in their practices. That’s what’s frustrating: “You trust us as individuals, you trust us as people, why don’t you trust us to the same level (in agricultural practices and stewardship),” and there’s about a 20 percent gap between the people and the practices. And agriculture is frustrated by that. So they employ us, they join our organization, to help share the rest of that story, to tell the public what we are doing and why.

Q: Former President Trump, who remains popular in Texas, now argues for revoking China’s preferred trade status. He suggests this would reduce taxes on American producers to “completely eliminate” U.S. dependence on China, which is a big thing these days in some political circles. Key farm state lawmakers including Republicans respond by saying the situation is far more complicated than the former president possibly understands. They fear Trump’s plans, if he is reelected in 2024, would inflict harm on the U.S. agricultural economy, which currently relies on exports to its biggest market: China.

Cook: It’s a complicated issue. One thing we have to have in agriculture is exports. We have to export one third of what we produce in the United States or else our prices suffer. Trade is essential and when you starting talking about how we’re going to ban this or punish that — well, our focus here is to reach an agreement where we have that vital exchange of goods. What a political figure may say — it’s usually more complicated than that. I mean, that’s the best way I can explain it: We need to trade with China agriculturally. They’re one of the biggest consuming nations in the world. If we didn’t have agricultural exports to China, I don’t know what our commodity prices would be like. Like it or not, we need to trade with the world.

Q: I understand the Texas Farm Bureau wants to see the H-2A temporary agricultural worker program streamlined. [NOTE: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services proposes hiking filing fees for H-2A from $460 to as much as $1,090. The Agriculture Workforce Coalition fears changes in methodology and cost including wage hikes “place an undue burden on family farms which are already facing a multitude of challenges, including the impact of high input costs, foreign competition, market volatility and adverse weather.”]

Beck: You’ve really got two separate issues there — immigration and labor. We do rely on labor — and for much of that temporary labor to come in through the H-2A program or H-2 program. There’s a perception out there that all these people who come across our border constitute this labor. Well, no, they don’t stop there, they don’t stop at the farms and ranches, they go on to whatever city they want to go to. But we have a situation where there’s a labor shortage for agriculture. It’s hard to get folks to come in and do that. That’s what we’re trying to rectify — to have the folks who want to come in and do this labor. It’s long hours, it’s hard work and it’s hard to get anybody to do it unless you can get some of these foreign H-2 programs working to provide that labor.

Q: Are they not working now?

Joiner: The process is very cumbersome: the time frames, paperwork, application period and the cost associated with it. There are expectations when you enter the program in terms of housing, transportation and some of these other requirements that are mandated that potential employers say, “I can’t do that. My bottom line doesn’t allow me that additional expense.” So there’s kind of a missed opportunity there. It just needs to be improved and needs to be streamlined to where the process is quicker, more efficient. Some of it was paper-based till about two years ago and now electronically you can submit some of this paperwork. It just needs to be updated and improved.

Q: I notice border security is the second priority on your list of national priorities. What problems are farmers and ranchers seeing in this regard?

Cook: People seem to think this is just a border issue. It’s not. I’ve got a ranch 200 miles from the border and I’ve had high-speed chases that have ended up in bailouts. In one place, they drove through five fences on my place. They’ll come in, sneak across the border, there’ll be a stolen pickup used with eight or 10 illegals in it and everything’s OK till it draws attention of law enforcement — a sheriff or highway patrolman who decides to pull it over. And these people are not going to pull over. So what they do is leave the highway and just go cross-country, including through your fences and gates until they can’t go anymore. They’ll hit a creek or brush and then they’ll all bail out and run. This doesn’t just happen on the border, it happens wherever they’re caught. And again, in my case, I’m 200 miles from the border. I’ve had that happen at least twice. So it’s not just a border issue. It’s like we’ve told our friends in other states: This problem is coming to you too until we get control of the border. And, oh, it’s your responsibility if your fence is down. You let your cattle get out and they get on the road, you can be sued. There are no reparations for the damage. The landowner has to go in there and repair the fences, repair the water infrastructure, fix any damage, and there’s no way to recoup any of that money.

Q: In mid-October, the U.S. Drought Monitor indicated more than 93 percent of Texas remained in some stage of drought — and conditions haven’t changed much with a paucity of rainfall this past winter into early spring. Gov. Greg Abbott recently renewed a drought disaster declaration for a multitude of Texas counties including McLennan County.

Cook: The Lower Colorado River Authority just announced there would be no water available for agriculture downstream so for many of the rice farmers in Matagorda County who depend on that water, there’s going to be no crop this year unless they have wells. So that’s an example of water rights. This water scarcity issue is something agriculture is living every day.

Q: Is Texas leadership paying attention to all this? It seems like an awful lot of Texas politicians are more engaged in ongoing culture wars and consequently we’re not taking care of real business.

Beck: State Sen. Charles Perry has a bill to address some of that — the infrastructure for water — so, yes, it is. What’s the old saying: Water is for fighting, whiskey is for drinking? It’s very true in Texas with our water scarcity. So we do see some activity in this bill. [NOTE: Senate Bill 28 would create the “New Water Supply Fund” to improve infrastructure and find more than 2 trillion gallons of water over 10 years.]

Q: I heard state Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson of Waco referring to the need to replace aging water infrastructure that currently allows a lot of water to leak into the ground.

Beck: Replacing those pipes amounts to conserving water. It’s going to be scarce with our population increasing by a thousand people a day. That’s going to put more and more pressure on that water, so conserving water — well, that’s one thing agriculture, I’m proud to say, has been very good at.

Q: What can homeowners in Waco, Hewitt, Woodway and China Spring do to help? Do we need to be planting rock gardens? Many of us use a lot of water to keep our yards green.

Cook: It’s a major issue: Is it important to have water for agriculture as opposed to water for your yard or golf course or water park? Most folks who live in town will tell you, “Well, I want to be able to water my yard.” They don’t worry about the rice farmer or corn farmer or anybody else. Again, they’re three generations removed from farming so it’s easy to say, “Agriculture, you need to cut back.” You talk about the urban/rural divide. That’s a fight we have every day.

Conducted on March 8, this interview has been condensed and edited for space and clarity.