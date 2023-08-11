Have you ever been a part of a mob? The concept of “herd mentality” or “crowd psychology” has many names, but it basically means that individuals are influenced by the group around them, especially if this group is your team, tribe, party, religion or clan.

I witnessed this phenomenon at a Baylor-Texas A&M basketball game at the Ferrell Center many years ago. The arena was packed with partisan fans but there were a few in maroon scattered among the faithful. As things became chippy on the court at the end of a close and physical game, a referee called a questionable foul on an Aggie, sending a Baylor player to the free-throw line with a chance to ice the game. Baylor fans roared and the rafters shook. It was deafening. I yelled, pumped my fist and high-fived my wife: “We got ’em!”

Suddenly a cup of ice was thrown onto the court and officials began looking toward my section where there was one lone Aggie amid a sea of green and gold. Baylor fans around me immediately began pointing at this young man just in front of me. I had not seen him throw the ice, but I began staring at him like everyone else around me. Some began to yell. “That’s the guy.” “He threw it.” “Get him out of here.”

In a flash a Baylor fan ran over and stuck his finger right in the face of the Aggie. It got nasty. The vitriol from the partisan mob escalated. Now, it seemed that every Baylor fan in the section was pointing a finger and shouting at the poor Aggie who was protesting his innocence. Fortunately, security arrived quickly and escorted the young man out for his own safety, if nothing else. As he walked by me, he looked directly into my eyes and shook his head sadly. I just shrugged as if to say, “What did you expect me to do?”

When you’re involved in a high-stakes, competitive contest and emotion is high-pitched, it is difficult, perhaps even dangerous, to stand up to those around you who are acting like a lynch mob.

Except for a few Republicans who had the courage to stand up to a crescendo of MAGA voices, Donald Trump would likely have succeeded in his scheme to remain in power, thereby defrauding millions of Americans of the right to have their votes counted. And just like that, America’s experiment in democracy might have ended.

Even as some GOP members of Congress in both chambers (including Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas) and elected Republicans in some states (including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton) were attempting to stop the lawful transfer of power to the duly elected president and vice president, some key players — all Republicans — said “No!” to a president they had voted for.

These individuals put their country and the U.S. Constitution above their party and their own political ambitions and goals. And, more importantly, they chose to obey the law. Because they stood up in a crowd of partisan fanatics, all of them would be condemned by MAGA Republicans and many of them would receive threats to their lives and livelihoods.

The resistance from this lean list of Republicans is front and center in the federal indictment brought by a grand jury in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 1, in which for the first time in American history a former president has been accused of crimes he committed while in office.

Refusing to go along with the coup attempt were the vice president, White House lawyers, administrative appointees, state GOP officials and campaign staffers. Here are those that, according to the indictment, stood up to Trump:

In the days leading up to the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, Trump pressured Vice President Mike Pence to use his ceremonial role in certifying the vote to keep both of them in power. Pence refused and told Trump, “You know I don’t think I have the authority to change the outcome.” The pressure from Trump continued up to the day of the violent attack when Pence had to flee for his life.

When Trump claimed there had been a “suspicious vote dump” in Detroit, Attorney General William Barr told him the allegation was false. He also refuted Trump’s claims that voting machines in contested states had switched votes from Trump to Biden. While much of Barr’s behavior as AG has been questioned for its partisan nature, this was a crucial check on Trump’s attempt to weaponize the Department of Justice and Barr resigned soon afterwards.

In multiple meetings with Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, Trump provided lies about election fraud in order to solicit the DOJ in the scheme. They repeatedly told him those claims were false.

Director of National Intelligence (appointed by Trump) John Ratcliffe “disabused [Trump] of the notion that the Intelligence Community’s findings regarding foreign interference would change the outcome of the election.”

Chris Krebs, chosen by Trump to lead the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, joined a multi-agency statement that said that the 2020 election was the “most secure in American history” and that claims of computer-based election fraud were unsubstantiated. Trump fired Krebs immediately after this statement was released.

After the Jan. 6 insurrectionists at the Capitol had been stopped by law enforcement, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone advised Trump to “withdraw any objections and allow the certification” of Biden’s victory. Trump refused.

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield met with Trump on Nov. 20 and following his false claims about illegal voting in Detroit, released a joint statement that they had “not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome” in the state. Trump continued to pressure them to reverse the state’s results, but they continued to release statements that no evidence of fraud had been found.

Trump told Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers that thousands of noncitizens, nonresidents and dead people had voted in Arizona. Bowers responded that investigations had uncovered no evidence of significant fraud in the state, and released a statement that it would violate his oath of office, “the basic principles of republican government and the rule of law if we attempted to nullify the people’s vote based on unsupported theories of fraud.”

In the most well-known of Trump’s illegitimate efforts, he ordered Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse his defeat in the state in an hourlong phone call. Raffensperger refuted Trump’s false claims of fraud responding, “Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is the data you have is wrong.”

Again, the individuals cited above from the indictment are all Republicans. One could argue, perhaps correctly, that they were only doing their legal duty by standing up to Trump, but that is far more than many other Republicans did. Would I have been as courageous as they?

To this day, I’m haunted by the knowledge that I was once a part of a mob that was threatening someone, and I did nothing to try to stop it. I can still see the eyes of the young man who was escorted out by security; he looked at me like I had personally betrayed him. In fact, I suppose I had. I could have; I should have stepped in.

Republicans who refused to go along with the coup attempt of the MAGA crowd deserve our admiration. Their courageous acts provide hope that others will now stand up so that American democracy survives what appears to be an inflection point in our history.