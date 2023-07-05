The long-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive has begun, nobly supported by vast quantities of weapons from the United States and other freedom-loving, security-conscious nations. Yet supporting air cover is still lacking — and so, consequently, the battle on the ground grinds on slowly.

The wild card so far has been the failed armed rebellion against Russian leadership by Wagner Group mercenaries who ironically have been the most battle-worthy troops Russian President Vladimir Putin has fielded in Ukraine. However, the Russian military supplies their heavy weapons and vehicles. What impact the stunted rebellion and its outcome may have on the counteroffensive remains to be seen.

With Fourth of July pride presumably still fresh in American hearts and minds amidst talk of liberty and valor, let’s agree on one thing: The Ukrainians at present are our proxy army against Russian aggression, the latter a sustained pattern of conquest that includes the violent annexing of Crimea in eastern Ukraine in 2014. To believe stubborn right-wing claims that Russian success will not imperil our stakes in a free, peaceful and prosperous Europe is beyond naïve. And it’s sure not patriotic.

Yet no one should expect immediate results in Ukraine any more than the American Revolution yielded prompt victory. The struggle involving Putin’s obsession with an old, Soviet-styled empire and a Ukraine yearning to breathe free will doubtless drag on with steep casualties. Evidence mounts that Putin’s Russians destroyed a dam in the Kherson region. The results proved disastrous from a humanitarian perspective, but the self-consumed Russian dictator succeeded in halting Ukrainian gains in that region.

Yes, Russians claim that the Ukrainians destroyed the dam, but only a fool would accept this. Common modus operandi with Putin’s Russia is to do something absolutely atrocious, then claim the other side did it as loudly as its state-run megaphone allows in order to distract and divert any and all blame. It’s straight out of the Machiavellian playbook.

Putin has been making threats to use nuclear weapons for almost a year now and recently started moving nuclear weapons into neighboring Belarus, a Putin ally adjacent to Ukraine. As the Ukrainians push Russians out, Putin might actually employ this toxic resource — up to and including attacking the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station — simply as revenge. After all, he’s done plenty else by now stamping him as a desperate war criminal.

Regardless of the grind ahead, this war must continue and Ukrainian victory must be the outcome. And, yes, we Americans must help supply the weapons necessary to bring this conclusion. Otherwise Putin will continue invading breakaway nations formerly part of the Soviet empire — some of which are now in NATO — eventually triggering an all-out NATO response that starts World War III in Europe.

American isolationists would do well to consult their history books. As we should have learned with Hitler, you cannot appease a dictator or negotiate with tyrants and terrorists. Only raw force in sufficient quantities can stop such malevolence as World War II proved. Only after allowing Hitler to conquer most of Europe did the United States finally fight — and by then it took everything we had to defeat the Nazi juggernaut.

Our supplying the Ukrainians sufficient means to win is what Putin fears most other than direct war with NATO military forces and the United States. That’s why his spy agencies and hacker groups have been spreading propaganda on social media as well as through far-right American “news” outlets, trying to convince enough dupes in the United States and other Western nations to oppose supporting Ukraine. It’s also why they meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election to enormous success. They knew Trump would favor Putin over our own NATO allies.

In my view, such presidential behavior constitutes treason in aiding and comforting our enemy. Yet we now see what our parents and grandparents could never have imagined — a pro-Putin wing of the Republican Party that seeks to further Putin’s objectives by sabotaging American support for Ukraine. If one needs historical parallels, consider the America First movement that deluded many U.S. citizens into believing they could actually stay out of World War II — an illusion that endured right up till the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, critically disabling U.S. naval forces and killing 2,400 U.S. personnel.

What’s more, if Putin succeeds in Europe, Xi in China will conclude Western countries are simply too weak-willed to stop him and he will immediately invade Taiwan. That causes World War III in the Pacific, only this time everybody involved has nuclear weapons.

All of which makes supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression here and now the best bet to forestall far worse for America and its allies down the winding road of global affairs — a road that ultimately leads right back to us.