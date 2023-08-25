One needn’t look any further than a local newspaper or a television newscast to recognize the sad state of American affairs today. Somehow along the way from years of American pride, we have lost our way into division, despair and tarnished destiny, perhaps most shockingly exemplified with the heated reaction to and emphasized by recent indictments of a former president of the United States, as well as the legal woes of the son of our current president.

Ultimately, America is experiencing an era of hate.

There is no real surprise in the recent developments. The tumultuous administration of the former president along with huge staff turnover, two impeachments and a multitude of questionable actions, statements, claims and court maneuvers certainly set the stage for recent developments. The shame is that whatever perspective one has on the state of American political affairs, most are in agreement that there is plenty of blame to share because the attitude of hate is seen on many levels from politics to the division of friends and separation of families. Many of our elected politicians and their friends have more interest in what is good for themselves than what is good for the country. The pointed finger of blame falls squarely on both sides of the aisle and on all political and personal arenas, including and especially the voting and the nonvoting public.

Our national environment is one of hate, evidenced by the recent increase in antisemitic, anti-Asian and anti-minority hate speech and attacks. The lack of respect, civility, logic and trustworthiness is mind-boggling. The American public somehow allows of our elected representatives what we would never allow of our children in our homes. There was a time, without question, when lying, decision-making for personal gain, efforts to bully others, name-calling, intimidation, harsh threats of retribution and harm, and unbelievable lack of respect would never have been tolerated. Today, these are apparently not only tolerated but also widely accepted.

There was also a time when accountability was the mark of success and when a public perspective of accountability didn’t change with the prevailing winds of political favor. If someone broke the law, they were held accountable — regardless of their political affiliation. The old retort of “what’s good for the goose is good for the gander” somehow has been rendered to the pile of discarded human lessons of yesteryear, like the storied nursery rhyme. Now it is common to accept one set of expectations for the candidate we support and another set of expectations for the opposition, with hateful speech and actions accentuating the differences.

It is well past time when each of us must ask hard questions of ourselves to truly determine if we are part of the solution or part of the problem. Only once in 240 years of American history has a U.S. president refused to accept the peaceful transfer of power following an election. Do we want any candidate or political movement to force us to experience that again?

Other potential questions that American voters might ask themselves as they consider which candidates to support and which policies conform to their beliefs: Should we expect our nominees for public office to discuss issues and policies with civility, truth and respect? Should we expect our candidates to be consistent in their support of or opposition to specific policies? Should we be limiting the rights of some individuals to cast a vote? Should we be supporting candidates who will make good role models so that our younger generations know to respect truth, ethics and morality, and to avoid bullying and retribution of the opposition?

If our son or daughter or grandchildren, or those of a friend or relative, were faced with limitations on their personal and civil liberties, would that make a difference in our approach on current social issuesl, or is our view altered only when such limitations directly affect us? Will we follow logic and intelligence or oppose them because of political agendas? Will our vote support the democratic way of life, improve quality of life and expand the ideals on which this country was founded, or are we actually voting in opposition to those goals?

Ultimately, we have a choice in either not voting at all or casting a vote to either make things better or make things worse. We have the obligation to strive for a better future and a better world for those who follow — but will we ignore a better tomorrow in order to enforce our anger today?

Helpful answers to many questions could be rendered, had we the statesmen who once graced our political stage. Where are the leaders of energy, intelligence and eloquent speech? Where are the servant-leaders who have the best interests of the country at heart? Where are the men and women willing to give of themselves to unify a divided population with dignity, compassion and sincerity? Where are leaders who quell hate in favor of kindness and understanding? Our nation, now divided in anger, needs such leaders now.

We all bear the responsibility of this country’s future course. Whether we lead or whether we vote, the choice of a peaceful, more compassionate future is ours and ours alone. To ignore that responsibility is truly not an option. The era of hate must end.