In looking through our big old family album recently, I found a charming photo of three generations of my dad’s family with my grandfather holding my 1-year-old dad. Oddly, I never really noticed that my great-grandfather was holding a newspaper in the photo but upon seeing that, I began thinking about the use and importance of the printed newspaper throughout the development of human communication.

Earnestly, newspapers have been a part of world information for centuries. Hand-written daily news was available in early Rome, later in Germany and Holland as well. The term newspaper itself became common in the 17th century. The first newspaper in France was published in 1631. Indeed, the oldest continuously published newspaper in the Western Hemisphere still being published today is “The Gleaner” in Kingston, Jamaica. Considered a Jamaican newspaper of record, “The Gleaner” was founded Sept. 13, 1834 by brothers Jacob and Joshua de Cordova. Wacoans will recognize the name Jacob de Cordova, as he is credited as one of the founders of Waco when he hired George Erath to survey this area to form a city. Jacob at one time was one of the largest landowners in Texas and gifted part of the Waco land to an area known as the Brazos Commons where Indian Spring Park is today and some local churches were located at the time.

The Waco Tribune-Herald, founded in 1892 as the Waco Evening Telephone, at one time published both a morning and evening daily edition with home delivery by newspaper carrier men and women, boys and girls. The evening edition was discontinued in 1981 with only a morning edition delivered to homes and businesses seven days a week for more than 40 years until June 20, 2023, when it began being distributed three days a week by mail rather than by newspaper delivery carriers. If the complaint now with the postal delivery is that the mail comes very late in the day, the perspective could be that one is now getting the evening edition of the Trib anew — just as years ago! Many Wacoans claim their first job was throwing the paper to local households and businesses. Unfortunately, personal paper delivery folks no longer have a relationship with their clients, and future potential young carriers won’t be able to experience business operations from a carrier job any longer. On the other hand, if the thrown paper location in your yard was never to your liking, that worry has been eliminated. Now the paper will always be in the same place — the mailbox.

For many lifelong Wacoans, the Waco Trib has been a constant daily presence. Newspapers have always been a part of my daily life going back to my great-grandparents, grandparents and parents. Particularly, morning newspapers started each day from the time I began to read.

And newspaper reading was encouraged in days gone by with parents setting examples of regularly reading the newspaper for their children. Even in elementary school, it was not uncommon for young students to tour the Trib property and get a miniature newspaper in a miniature delivery bag as a souvenir of the visit. One might have even received the Weekly Reader in early elementary classes as a mean of encouraging newspaper readership.

Newspapers have always been important in delivering local, state, national and international news. It is no accident that the First Amendment to the United States Constitution included a reference to the free press: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people to peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

The importance of a free press is underscored by the sentiment that the restriction of the free press, coupled with the loss of independence of the judiciary, begins the move to dictatorship and fascism.

Indeed, newspapers represent more than just the delivery of the printed page. Locally, the Waco Trib is long known for its support of nonprofit efforts to serve others by sponsoring activities and events with free advertising in local editions of the paper; this allows nonprofits which might not otherwise have funds to pay for newspaper advertising to promote their events which benefit those who are supported or assisted through the nonprofit’s mission.

While some might say that the currently available digital version of the daily news is all one needs to stay abreast of newsworthy developments, there are many who can testify to the importance of a printed product from which one might clip important articles, photos and documentation of individual accomplishments. Many local family albums are full of such newspaper mementos.

Change is often difficult, but adopting a positive attitude always makes change such as to delivery days and times easier to accept. An easy “fix,” for instance, to late mail delivery of the Trib is simply to read the paper the next morning after the day of delivery, allowing one to continue a “beginning of the day” habit. If your habit is to ease into the Sunday paper on a day dedicated to relaxation, reading the Saturday edition on a Sunday is the way to continue that tradition.

By supporting delivery of a published edition, we are supporting our nonprofits as well as others who depend on the written word for their event promotions and commercial marketing that might otherwise be completely unread or overlooked online.

There are many ways to be frustrated with any change, but there are just as many ways to adopt a perspective of acceptance and thankfulness for a change. Old newspaper readership habits must change with the times. The effort to remain aware and engaged in newsworthy events supports a rich tradition of newspaper readership and, as well, is critical for the development of good citizenship. I suspect my ancestors would second the emotion.