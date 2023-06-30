Antioch Community Church is located at 20th Street and Waco Drive. It has a large and thriving membership. Many years ago, the original building was an H-E-B grocery store. After many profitable years, business slowed in the neighborhood and H-E-B closed that store. I sold the property for H-E-B to a tire store operator. A problem soon arose. The tire store owner wanted to fill the building with inventory. He hoped to stack tires inside the building to at least 10 feet high. The Waco Fire Marshal’s Office, fearing what a potential conflagration of burning tires would do, determined a three-foot stack of tires would suffice. It made sense. Tires are made of synthetic rubber and petroleum is an essential ingredient. A fire in a building stacked with tires would be difficult and dangerous to contain.

The new owner never opened the tire store. He put the property up for sale. For a while, I represented him. Months went by and eventually it was vacant over a year, then two years. The real estate market also tanked at the same time. I called him one day and asked him if he wanted to lower his asking price. He answered with this gem, “Randy, there is no such thing as distressed properties, only distressed owners. I’m not distressed.” Lesson learned. He had paid for the building in cash and had a lot of cash. He was impervious to distress.

Normal folks are more apt to worry. Rising interest rates can be a catalyst for angst. They represent a rising cost of doing business. Risk, once a far-fetched theoretical notion, is now embodied by high interest rates. Properly addressing rising interest rates may mitigate risk and alleviate distress.

There is a simple way to lower the amount of interest you pay on a real estate loan in a rising or high interest environment. It is not innovative. It is challenging. It requires the submission of previously held investment strategies to current tactical necessities.

Borrow less money.

Borrowing less money takes the worries about the deleterious effects of rising interest rates on debt service and cash flow and nips them in the bud. It doesn’t remove all the worry because it doesn’t remove all the risk, but it trims it. There is no better salve than owing less when the cost of owing is high.

Leverage is a mechanical invention that allows the user of leverage to apply extra force to an object he may otherwise not be able to budge. Borrowing money is a form of financial leverage. Buyers of real estate usually use some form of debt to leverage themselves into their purchase. They then rely on their ability to service the debt, usually by either collecting rent(s) or paying from their private coffers.

If regular payments to service debt are too difficult, or if profit margins are too narrow, the distress created by the investment may not be worth the trouble. This is where a new tactic might be considered.

In order to borrow less money, you would normally choose between two alternatives. The first is the easiest. If you have it, pull money out of savings and make a larger down payment. Nothing quite fixes a cash flow problem like a 40% down payment. Debt eventually must be amortized with both principal and interest payments; your own contributed capital doesn’t require amortization and is therefore cheaper.

There is an added benefit. If you are late with a payment to the bank, they will surely let you know. There may also be a late penalty. That can be stressful. If you are unable to pay yourself a return on your contributed capital, there are no late fees, and you simply mutter to yourself.

The second alternative to how to borrow less money is to get equity partners to join the investment. You give up some return on investment if you share but you also reduce debt and therefore reduce distress.

Many people look at big down payments as anathema to real estate investing. They don’t want to give up their cash savings. In a market of rising interest rates, making a big down payment may be the wiser tactic. You need to make a choice. Ask yourself, “Am I a distressed owner, or not?”