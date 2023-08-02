I was having dinner with my husband in a restaurant last week when I overheard a conversation between two couples. I am going to paraphrase what was said because I didn’t have out my reporter’s notepad or a recorder. One of the women said Texas A&M University was having a “problem” because they didn’t want to be like most other journalism schools across the country that are teaching “nothing but yellow-dog journalism.”

My head snapped around so quickly I almost gave myself whiplash. I have been teaching journalism at the collegiate level for 20 years, so naturally I’ve been following what is happening at Texas A&M after the university made a job offer to Kathleen O. McElroy, a Black journalism professor at the University of Texas at Austin, to lead the revived journalism program. A&M repeatedly downgraded her offer after being pressured by conservative groups and learning that she talked about diversity, equity and inclusion. Although DEI was not McElroy’s major area of study, apparently a little goes a long way among conservatives.

This is not the first time A&M has gotten its hands dirty over free speech and academics. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick placed his finger on the scale when Joy Alonzo, a Texas A&M professor, had given a guest lecture at the University of Texas Medical Branch where she criticized Patrick concerning the opioid crisis. As a result, she was put on administrative leave. After an investigation, no wrongdoing was found.

So much for academic freedom.

What A&M may be missing here, along with Patrick, the regents and donors, is that journalism does not thrive in a democracy or in academics without freedom of speech — whether you agree with that speech or not. In fact, concerning McElroy, it seems ironic that they are trying to stifle the very tenets of journalism in the hiring of a journalism program director.

McElroy’s story, although headline grabbing, is part of a much deeper issue. Our country’s partisan politics have confused society, making many believe that journalism is liberal or conservative. Journalism isn’t meant to be either, but rather voices representing all and, most importantly, information based on facts. However, some find facts offensive if they don’t fit their beliefs or narrative, which leads them to believe those facts are not facts at all, but liberal or conservative reporting.

Journalism isn’t entirely without blame for this confusion. Some of our own colleagues in cable television news have helped lead people down this path, trying to represent news as a bunch of talking heads spewing opinion. That’s not the news, that’s a talk show meant to garner a certain demographic they can sell advertising to.

Fewer newspapers along with easily accessible “news” talk shows have led many in my generation to embrace the myth that there are two types of news — conservative and liberal. These talk shows have introduced partisanship into journalism and caused it to spread like a cancer. Journalism and politics are not the same. One merely reports on the other.

Most journalists are trying to report the truth and they go to great lengths to do so, using verifiable sources from multiple sides of an issue, keeping their opinions out of stories and avoiding influence by not taking money or gifts from anyone (something our Supreme Court justices could also exemplify).

Future journalists learn these journalism precepts in college from faculty such as McElroy who have experience and/or have spent years contributing research to improve the profession. Trying to influence the hiring of journalism faculty because you don’t like what they said is saying you don’t want free speech or free press in this country. You want college professors that perpetuate your authoritarian-esque view of the media. Controlling who gets to teach media will eventually lead to only a handful of people controlling a very unbalanced and biased media.

I am sure many will read this and say here’s another liberal journalist. I am neither a liberal nor a conservative. I seek truth and facts on each issue and try to base my opinions on good information, something I learned in journalism school. A good lesson the leaders at A&M and our lieutenant governor could use.