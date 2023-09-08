A perennial issue in college sports is whether student-athletes should be paid for playing sports. Colleges receive considerable revenue from sports, but students are not currently paid for their participation. Some would argue that student-athletes are already rewarded with full scholarships and living expenses but others say that this does not reflect the true value and benefit that the college receives from their athletic contributions. There is currently in place a system where outstanding athletes can be rewarded for the use of their name, image and likeness (NIL) in corporate advertising. However, different states have different rules for its implementation. To address this, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, supported by Baylor University President Linda Livingstone, has proposed federal legislation that would set national standards for implementing NIL compensation. But the problem as I see it is that this only rewards the star athletes and ignores the average player.

I have a better suggestion. Why not simply pay students for playing intercollegiate sports? Before you think I have taken leave of my senses, let me explain. There currently is in place a system which compensates graduate students while they pursue their graduate education. These graduate students can be teaching assistants or research assistants. That is the work they are being paid to do. The current stipend for graduate assistants is about $30,000 per year plus waiver of tuition and fees. The source of funding for these assistantships often comes from research grants to the university. A “tier-one” research university can receive more than $200 million in research grants each year. Why not a similar system which considers student-athletes to be university employees in the same sense as teaching and research assistants at the graduate level are? They both contribute their skills for the benefit of the university and deserve to be compensated for doing so.

My plan would create a similar stipend of $30,000 for each intercollegiate athlete, paid for by corporate advertisers and professional sports franchises. Professional sports franchises owe a lot to the collegiate athletic programs for identifying and developing young athletes at no cost to them. College athletic programs are like a farm system for the NFL. Universities might complain they couldn’t afford such a system, but consider this: Take a 100-person team roster and pay each of them $30,000. That’s an annual expense of $3 million. But many colleges pay more than that just for their head football coach. Coaches are getting all the goodies and none of it is going to the student-athletes. Just trimming back coaches’ salaries might generate enough funding to compensate student-athletes.

It’s a legitimate complaint that college athletic departments cannot afford to pay their athletes. It’s a little known fact that most colleges and universities lose money on intercollegiate athletics in spite of the lucrative contracts they have with commercial interests. Public colleges and universities are required by law to disclose their financial records. From available data, only 18 of 229 public Division I athletic programs generated more money than they spent in 2020. Private schools, which are not supported by government tax revenues, may be in even worse shape. Currently these losses are often covered by higher tuition or higher fees. Students have no idea how much of their tuition and fees go to support athletic program losses.

The costs of a college education are soaring. The high cost of college athletics is a contributing factor. Ridiculously high coaches’ salaries and gold-plated athletic facilities are partly responsible. Increasingly, travel expenses are also becoming a factor as conferences expand to include schools some distance away. Even without compensating student-athletes, intercollegiate sports may become a luxury that few colleges can afford. They will have to choose between academic excellence or becoming just a sports franchise for the entertainment of alumni and friends. I love college sports. But college sports are on the road to bankruptcy unless significant changes to the way they do business aren’t adopted soon.