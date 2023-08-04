This year marks the 50th anniversary of the formation of a select committee of senators in 1973 to investigate Watergate. This eventually led to Nixon’s resignation in August 1974. The committee was headed by conservative Democrat Sam Ervin of North Carolina and moderate Republican Howard Baker from Tennessee. Baker framed the committee’s purpose best when he described its mission to find out “What did the president know, and when did he know it.” It was not about revenge or vindictiveness. It was not about punishment. It was simply an exercise in accountability to lay before the public the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth about what happened.

Whenever there is wrongdoing, the public is entitled to know exactly what happened. Today there is a mountain of allegations that crimes were committed during the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. Nothing less than a full investigation and accounting of these activities is called for. The key word on everyone’s lips, whether liberal, conservative or somewhere in between, should be accountability. Hiding the truth, or hiding from the truth, serves no one’s best interest. Yet whenever there is wrongdoing, there are those who wish to put any unpleasant truths behind and move forward without a full accounting. They claim that lessons have been learned and it won’t happen again. No need to be reminded of the misconduct of wrongdoers. They might even carry out a full investigation only to bury the results behind a wall of confidentiality and secrecy. This is misguided. It only guarantees that such behavior will be repeated. It creates the impression that those responsible “got away with it.”

Even the Watergate scandal escaped a full accounting and was short-circuited by several factors. Nixon resigned before he could be impeached by the House and convicted in the Senate. Then he was pardoned by President Gerald Ford and avoided prosecution. As a result there was no finding of guilt or innocence for Nixon. A complete presentation of the facts was not fully achieved. The perception that presidents are somehow above the law was reinforced. Nixon himself declared that if the president does it, it is not illegal. Nixon should have had his day in court like any other citizen and been required to testify under oath about his involvement in the Watergate break-in. Then if acts of clemency are warranted they could have be granted, but only after full disclosure and full accountability.

Today, full accountability can be avoided in many ways: plea bargains, immunity agreements, pardons, out-of-court settlements for large sums of money with binding nondisclosure agreements. A good defense attorney can prevent the disclosure of any potentially embarrassing evidence on his client. Out-of-court settlements and plea bargains are often designed to prevent the case from going to trial. This prevents a full disclosure of the facts in the case during the pretrial discovery phase. There is no admission of guilt or finding of innocence. The defendant often escapes with a slap on the wrist and appears to have gotten away with it. When there is no accountability, the wrongdoer is free to do it again. It becomes a road map for future wrongdoing and how to escape any consequences.

Accountability is not about revenge, vindictiveness or punishment. Accountability is simply a full investigation and full disclosure of all the facts. That alone could be sufficient to deter any future similar misconduct.