A. Christian van Gorder: Baylor driven by Christian principles

At its inception, the founders of Baylor reflected the views of some Christians that it was justified to own slaves. Even Judge R.E.B. Baylor owned other human beings. It also wasn’t that long ago that dancing was forbidden as “un-Christian” on campus. Now the campus might be mistaken for a satellite stage of “America’s Got Talent” with chalk announcements all over sidewalks promoting various dancing genres — waltzes, Indian, ballroom, hip-hop, square-dancing, “Sing” — you name it!

Teddy Roosevelt was right that “it is not the critic who counts” but, rather, that credit belongs to those who roll up their sleeves and do the hard work needed to ensure progress and vitality. The world in which we live is ever-changing. Like paddlers in a whitewater adventure, it’s our task to keep the boat afloat and do our best to avoid the rocks — many of which are hidden from view.

Baylor University is far from perfect but, as they say in Ireland, the road is better than the inn. And when it comes to the centrality of faith here at Baylor, the best is yet to come!

A. Christian van Gorder is associate professor of world religions and Islamic studies in Baylor University’s Department of Religion. His books include “Jews and Christians Together,” co-written with Gordon Fuller, former congregational rabbi for Agudath Jacob in Waco.