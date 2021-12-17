A. Christian van Gorder: Baylor driven by Christian principles

Responding to an inquiry regarding his decline and imminent death in 1897, American humorist Mark Twain supposedly responded: “Reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated.”
Same goes for dismal estimations regarding the centrality of faith at Baylor University.
In recent days, dueling columnists in this newspaper have challenged or reaffirmed the Christian character of Baylor. As a faculty member here for almost two decades, I’ve long heard some colleagues complain Baylor is “not Christian enough.” Others counter that it’s “too Christian.”
Some faculty have left the campus because it’s not a proper “Bible school.” Others abandon the place because Baylor is too faith-centered for their tastes.
The truth? Baylor is Baylor. If you’re a “glass half-empty” person, you see its many flaws. If you’re a “glass half-full” person, you see the many ways Baylor has touched, and continues to touch, student lives while bringing honor to the message and life of Christ Jesus.
Throughout my time here, Baylor has been an ever-growing, ever-changing institution. As with the three proverbial bears in the Goldilocks tale where one bear complains it’s too cold, another says it’s too hot, I say, “It’s just right!”
Sure, many ways exist in which Baylor could do even more to live out its Christian calling. Isn’t this true of most of us who claim to be Christian? Yet the fact remains it’s committed to that foundational mission. We’re a diverse community of scholars who, whatever else, are a work in progress.
Walt Whitman once responded to a critic by saying: “Do I contradict myself? Very well, then I contradict myself. I am large, I contain multitudes.” Maybe as you read this you’re thinking of the wisdom of Yoda: “There is no try — only do or not do.” In fact, the many expressions of ever-changing Christianity in America are embodied in our community of scholars who have signed on for a Christian commitment that is fundamental to our work in higher education.
Indeed, this very week Baylor was named a Research 1 university by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, joining the nation’s top-tier research institutions as a doctoral university with high research activity. “And as a Christian research university,” Baylor President Linda Livingstone stressed, “Baylor infuses the quest for solutions, at the highest levels, with the university’s distinct Christian voice and mission.”
At its inception, the founders of Baylor reflected the views of some Christians that it was justified to own slaves. Even Judge R.E.B. Baylor owned other human beings. It also wasn’t that long ago that dancing was forbidden as “un-Christian” on campus. Now the campus might be mistaken for a satellite stage of “America’s Got Talent” with chalk announcements all over sidewalks promoting various dancing genres — waltzes, Indian, ballroom, hip-hop, square-dancing, “Sing” — you name it!
Teddy Roosevelt was right that “it is not the critic who counts” but, rather, that credit belongs to those who roll up their sleeves and do the hard work needed to ensure progress and vitality. The world in which we live is ever-changing. Like paddlers in a whitewater adventure, it’s our task to keep the boat afloat and do our best to avoid the rocks — many of which are hidden from view.
Baylor University is far from perfect but, as they say in Ireland, the road is better than the inn. And when it comes to the centrality of faith here at Baylor, the best is yet to come!
A. Christian van Gorder is associate professor of world religions and Islamic studies in Baylor University’s Department of Religion. His books include “Jews and Christians Together,” co-written with Gordon Fuller, former congregational rabbi for Agudath Jacob in Waco.
