A. Christian van Gorder: Beamer’s 9/11 rallying cry still relevant

Todd Beamer is a distant relative of mine. The Beamers and the van Gorders intermarried in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, before spreading out across the country. Todd was born in Flint, Michigan, but his family moved to Chicago where he grew up cheering for his beloved Cubs and Bears. Later he attended Wheaton College to study youth ministry. Todd met his sweetheart Lisa during their senior seminar class. They went on to have two boys, David and Drew.

Lisa was five months pregnant with their daughter on Sept. 11, 2001, when Todd, 32, called from an Airfone on the runway of Newark International Airport to say his business daytrip to San Francisco was delayed an hour. Forty-five minutes after takeoff, Flight 93 was hijacked by terrorists. Todd tried calling Lisa again but the call was rerouted to Verizon customer service manager Lisa Jefferson, who asked him what was happening. Todd and three other passengers — Jeremy Glick, Tom Burnett and Mark Bingham, all former college athletes like himself — were forming a plan to take back the plane.

Todd asked Jefferson to pray the Lord’s Prayer with him, then to call his wife to tell her that he loved her.

Then Todd’s team burst into action. Jefferson heard Todd Beamer’s last words: “Are you ready? OK. Let’s roll!”