A. Christian van Gorder: Good neighbors, hot chili chased away winter blues

As the Presbyterian said after he fell down the stairs: “Thank God that’s over!”
What a crazy time we saw this past week. On Valentine’s Day, we went to bed cold and woke up colder. Our power went out sometime after midnight.
Like anyone, we were naturally concerned about our elderly parents and our seven kids, especially our quadruplets (now aged 2½) but we snuggled close, then closer. We bundled up – like some 40,000 of us in this county without power – and we prayed.
The next morning our neighbors knocked on our door, offering a bowl of piping hot Texas chili because they at least had a gas stove. Warm! My 13-year-old said: “Dad, I’ll never eat chili again without remembering how good this tastes.”
My 11-year-old posed a profound question: “Dad, if we had been the ones who had a gas stove, would we have made chili and taken it to our neighbors?” From the mouth of babes!
Like many of you, I tried and failed to find a hotel. Like many of you, I waited outside the H-E-B in 8-degree weather for an hour only to find mostly empty shelves. On Day 2, our pastor told us about a warming station, but it had to close when it too lost power. And that second night was even colder.
When we awoke on Day 3 it was 38 degrees in our house: time to leave.
Fortunately, a Baylor University couple offered us floor space in their three-room apartment. They had power, so the 10 of us bundled tightly and piled into the Chevy Suburban; an hour later (normally, 15 minutes’ driving time) we were thawing out with hot chocolate and giggles.
Even though we were now safe, we reminded our kids there were homeless folks out there, and the elderly, and folks with COVID-19, and less fortunate folks who didn’t have a car or friends or kin or a kind neighbor or options.
At the end of Day 4, the heroes in hardhats from Oncor got the power back on (thanks!) and we were able to come home again.
Like you, I’ve heard folks on the news or in other states using our crisis to talk politics. Even some of our own politicians passed the buck or flew to warmer climes. But for most of us, the lessons and memories we’ll take away from “Snow-vid 2021” are all about being reliable neighbors and reaching out to check up on one another.
The lessons we want our kids to take from this: Be grateful for what we have and try not to take the basics for granted ever again. Like many of you, our family feels blessed for good neighbors in Waco, folks who were true friends when we most needed help. We checked on one another and tried to help one another – not as fellow Democrats or Republican brethren, not as pagans or saints, but simply as good neighbors. That’s as it should be.
A Yiddish proverb states: “God creates a world full of little worlds.” Last week’s ice gauntlet was no fun. But through it all, many of us thawed out a little better than we were beforehand. We’re grateful for all we have while remembering those who lost all they had. Let’s pray for them and for one another in gratitude for God’s tender mercies.
A. Christian van Gorder is associate professor of world religions and Islamic studies at Baylor University. He and wife Vivian welcomed quadruplets into the world in May 2018.