A. Christian van Gorder: Good neighbors, hot chili chased away winter blues

Fortunately, a Baylor University couple offered us floor space in their three-room apartment. They had power, so the 10 of us bundled tightly and piled into the Chevy Suburban; an hour later (normally, 15 minutes’ driving time) we were thawing out with hot chocolate and giggles.

Even though we were now safe, we reminded our kids there were homeless folks out there, and the elderly, and folks with COVID-19, and less fortunate folks who didn’t have a car or friends or kin or a kind neighbor or options.

At the end of Day 4, the heroes in hardhats from Oncor got the power back on (thanks!) and we were able to come home again.

Like you, I’ve heard folks on the news or in other states using our crisis to talk politics. Even some of our own politicians passed the buck or flew to warmer climes. But for most of us, the lessons and memories we’ll take away from “Snow-vid 2021” are all about being reliable neighbors and reaching out to check up on one another.