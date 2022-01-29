A. Christian Van Gorder: Jews far and near continue to face hatred, threats

The good news is that, outside of Israel, Jews have found no more welcome and secure a home in the march of world history than here in the United States of America. Thank God! Now for the bad news: Antisemitism is clearly on the rise in America. The Tree of Life Synagogue in my beloved Pittsburgh was attacked by a terrorist in October 2018, leaving 11 dead. Congregations in Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York and Austin have been attacked or vandalized in recent years. Countless affronts are registered against American Jews simply because they are Jews.

Antisemitic intolerance — like all forms of civic hate — should be condemned by all as fundamentally un-American. As a German-American I know firsthand how scapegoating Jews can undergird a moral, national unravelling. But we are not powerless: Each of us must find ways to be a part of solutions that guide us away from the precipice that myopic hatreds inflame. We should speak with clarity whenever we hear Jews described as a broad category instead of a dynamic multivalence.

We cannot put our heads in the sand as bias and bigotry lead to hatred and violence. It should not become a heroic or courageous act — at least in America — for a person to attend his or her place of worship, whether church, synagogue or mosque.

A. Christian van Gorder is an associate professor at Baylor University, teaching world religions. He and Rabbi Gordon Fuller, formerly of Agudath Jacob in Waco, co-authored the book “Jews and Christians Together: An Invitation to Mutual Respect,” issued in August 2020.