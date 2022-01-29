A. Christian Van Gorder: Jews far and near continue to face hatred, threats

The Jewish festival of Purim this March will celebrate the permanent, determined nature of Judaism and its greatest miracle — that it exists at all. It’s drawn from the Book of Esther and concerns a plan to exterminate all Jews in Persia.
For millennia, Jews worldwide have faced threats of exile, persecution and death. Antisemitism is fundamentally a rebellion by barbarism against the morality taught in the Hebrew Bible. This month a synagogue near us — Congregation Beth Israel, located in Colleyville, just northeast of Fort Worth — was attacked by an antisemitic terrorist. The 11-hour hostage standoff involved a 44-year-old British Pakistani who claimed to be Muslim, though historically greater threats to Jewish survival have come from Christian-heritage communities.
The Inquisition targeted Jews and former Jews. Sixteenth-century German priest Martin Luther paved the way for Hitler when preaching: “Set fire to their synagogues or schools.” He advised that Jewish homes “be razed and destroyed,” and that Jewish “prayer books and Talmudic writings, in which such idolatry, lies, cursing and blasphemy are taught, [should] be taken from them.” In addition, “their rabbis [should] be forbidden to teach on pain of loss of life and limb.” Luther — yes, so prominent in the Protestant Reformation movement and namesake of Lutheranism — also stated that “safe-conduct on the highways be abolished completely for the Jews,” and that “all cash and treasure of silver and gold be taken from them.” Wow!
In 2017 a rally by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, shouted the Nazi slogan, “Jews will not replace us!” Indeed, some Protestant Christians have concluded their faith has “replaced” a failed Judaism. They hold to a “supersessionist” view which denies the claim of scripture that God has made an “everlasting covenant” with the Jewish people (Genesis 17:7; Jeremiah 32:40).
Under the pseudonym Andrew Macdonald, Christian nationalist William Luther Pierce wrote “The Turner Diaries” (1978) which called on freedom-loving Christians to wage war against dictatorial secularism imposed on America by an elaborate partnership of Jews and liberals to destroy Christianity. This book inspired Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh (1993) and Atlanta Olympic Park bomber Eric Rudolph (1996), not to mention Oslo mass-murderer Anders Breivik (2011).
Sadly, America has a long history of tolerating antisemitism. Industrialist Henry Ford, founder of the Ford Motor Company, even published a famous book, “The International Jew: The World’s Foremost Problem,” calling for racial purity of the white race to counter Jews’ gaining political and financial dominance. Today, voices on the far right echo these views. To quote scholar Mark Juergensmeyer in his 2017 book “Terror in the Mind of God: The Global Rise of Religious Violence,” many today view the United Nations and Democratic Party as accomplices in a “Jewish-Freemason conspiracy to control the world and deprive individuals of their freedom.”
Alarmingly, Fox News conservative superstar Tucker Carlson and others continue to promote fantastical ideas of a powerful, nefarious global conspiracy against all that is white, right and Christian. No less than the Anti-Defamation League has called for Carlson’s ouster: “We have seen, over and over again, the consequences of such unhinged conspiratorial rhetoric — from Pittsburgh to Poway to El Paso. These heinous acts of violence were spurred, in part, by many of the same false grievances Carlson espouses each and every night.” So far, Fox remains complicit with furtherance of these toxic ideas.
The terrorist holding a rabbi and three members of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville ranted, among other things: “I know President Biden will do things for the Jews.” Even now, some in the FBI and the media wonder if Malik Faisal Akram’s act of terrorism strictly qualifies as an antisemitic attack. (Akram had demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist convicted of trying to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan and now serving a lengthy prison sentence near Colleyville.) Happily, none of the hostages died in the standoff. Law enforcement played a key role in ensuring their safety.
What made the difference was Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who acted decisively in accord with active-shooter training he had earlier received. Even so, trauma may long remain for the Jewish congregation, including the rabbi’s wife and two daughters who waited and prayed for 11 hours while a gun was held to the rabbi’s head.
The good news is that, outside of Israel, Jews have found no more welcome and secure a home in the march of world history than here in the United States of America. Thank God! Now for the bad news: Antisemitism is clearly on the rise in America. The Tree of Life Synagogue in my beloved Pittsburgh was attacked by a terrorist in October 2018, leaving 11 dead. Congregations in Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York and Austin have been attacked or vandalized in recent years. Countless affronts are registered against American Jews simply because they are Jews.
Antisemitic intolerance — like all forms of civic hate — should be condemned by all as fundamentally un-American. As a German-American I know firsthand how scapegoating Jews can undergird a moral, national unravelling. But we are not powerless: Each of us must find ways to be a part of solutions that guide us away from the precipice that myopic hatreds inflame. We should speak with clarity whenever we hear Jews described as a broad category instead of a dynamic multivalence.
We cannot put our heads in the sand as bias and bigotry lead to hatred and violence. It should not become a heroic or courageous act — at least in America — for a person to attend his or her place of worship, whether church, synagogue or mosque.
A. Christian van Gorder is an associate professor at Baylor University, teaching world religions. He and Rabbi Gordon Fuller, formerly of Agudath Jacob in Waco, co-authored the book “Jews and Christians Together: An Invitation to Mutual Respect,” issued in August 2020.