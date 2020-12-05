A. Christian van Gorder: On this Dec. 7, let's unite

Dad was wearing a cap with the name of his World War II ship in the Pacific. We were at the ice cream store with his grandson, Patrick, aged 5 or 6. A well-wisher noticed Dad’s hat and said, “Thank you for your service.” I’ll always remember what Dad said in response: “What are you thanking me for? My country was attacked. Haven’t you heard of Pearl Harbor? I’m an American. It was my duty. What would you have done? My country was attacked.”

That was Dad. Dad’s generation united to fight a foe — fascism — that is still alive today. Those who served didn’t consider themselves heroes. They considered themselves Americans. Most of the aptly named Greatest Generation are gone now. Dad went to his rest almost 20 years ago. But they still have a lot to teach Americans about fighting for this place we call home.

I fly the flag every day in honor of Andy van Gorder. I named a son after him. My dad was a farm boy who left the Pennsylvania farm to go off to war as soon as he was of age. Problem was, Dad had only one eye so he failed the enlistment test in Pittsburgh. What did Dad do? He went with a friend to another enlistment office in another county and had a friend write down a line from the eye test so Dad could memorize it and enlist. America had been attacked and Dad had a duty. Uncle Sam told him to fight “for the duration of the war, plus six months.” Dad was able to keep Army brass unaware of his fake eye till his ship was en route to the Philippines. Two years and 12 battles later, Dad survived. The motto then, as Dad and all those waiting on ships to begin the invasion of Japan knew: “Hell to Heaven by ’47.”