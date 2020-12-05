A. Christian van Gorder: On this Dec. 7, let's unite

Dad was wearing a cap with the name of his World War II ship in the Pacific. We were at the ice cream store with his grandson, Patrick, aged 5 or 6. A well-wisher noticed Dad’s hat and said, “Thank you for your service.” I’ll always remember what Dad said in response: “What are you thanking me for? My country was attacked. Haven’t you heard of Pearl Harbor? I’m an American. It was my duty. What would you have done? My country was attacked.”
That was Dad. Dad’s generation united to fight a foe — fascism — that is still alive today. Those who served didn’t consider themselves heroes. They considered themselves Americans. Most of the aptly named Greatest Generation are gone now. Dad went to his rest almost 20 years ago. But they still have a lot to teach Americans about fighting for this place we call home.
I fly the flag every day in honor of Andy van Gorder. I named a son after him. My dad was a farm boy who left the Pennsylvania farm to go off to war as soon as he was of age. Problem was, Dad had only one eye so he failed the enlistment test in Pittsburgh. What did Dad do? He went with a friend to another enlistment office in another county and had a friend write down a line from the eye test so Dad could memorize it and enlist. America had been attacked and Dad had a duty. Uncle Sam told him to fight “for the duration of the war, plus six months.” Dad was able to keep Army brass unaware of his fake eye till his ship was en route to the Philippines. Two years and 12 battles later, Dad survived. The motto then, as Dad and all those waiting on ships to begin the invasion of Japan knew: “Hell to Heaven by ’47.”
Then something happened in two Japanese cities called Hiroshima and Nagasaki. One day, Dad — and everyone else — was ready to die. The next day, the Japanese had surrendered and V-J Day, Aug. 15, 1945, changed their world.
Today, what we could use a little more of is that attitude of my Dad’s generation. Back home, his sweetheart Erika — Mom — did her share like everyone else: “He who relaxes is helping the Axis!” Everyone prayed our boys would come home. If anyone complained about anything, they’d remind each other: “Don’t you know there’s a war on?” America’s motto was: “Do your part.” They were united in seeing the big picture. That’s what we need to do and see today.
Today, sectarianism is rife across America. Some challenge the patriotism of others. Some think their political party owns America’s flag and those who disagree with their views are un-American. Some leaders, former draft-dodgers, have even scorned the sacrifices of our troops.
The victors of World War II were united together in common cause. Today, factious and divisive disinformation — the tools of fascists fighting democracy — is tolerated more than ever. We hear what we want to hear. Recently, Alabama’s senator-elect even inaccurately cited the enemy we defeated in World War II. My father’s generation did its duty. Today, we need to do ours. As we remember Dec. 7, let’s unite — Republican and Democrat, black and white — against common foes attacking democracy: enemies — foreign and domestic — who insult, fight, bicker, judge and hate their fellow Americans and work to sow the weed-seeds of disunity and division.
Even when we disagree, we can unite for the good of the nation we all love. Let’s do our part as Americans to make our parents and grandparents proud.
A. Christian van Gorder is associate professor of world religions and Islamic studies at Baylor University. He has written numerous books about the mixing of different religions throughout the world.
