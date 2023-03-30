As a Pittsburgh Steelers fan living in Central Texas for two decades, there’s one thing I thought I could always count on here: Dallas Cowboys regalia — hats, shirts, you name it — at every gathering of humanity. Yet after a few hours at the Saturday airport rally for former and possibly future President Donald J. Trump, I noticed that I’d seen not a single Cowboys shirt or hat.

Could it be the former president held more sway over Texans than even the Cowboys? Maybe so.

I also noticed how many signs, hats, buttons and banners boldly proclaimed the F-word in reference to President Biden. There was no shortage of folks buying regalia with this profanity. One salesman even shouted out the phrase to all of us waiting in the four-hour line of the faithful to get into the event at Waco Regional Airport. And when he did, the woman in front of me exclaimed with hearty approval: “That’s great! One-hundred percent!”

This surprised me because she wore a Christian-themed T-shirt and I’d overheard her talking about a downtown Waco Baptist church where she worshiped. When I asked about her response, she replied: “I’m tired of playing nice!” And when I told her such T-shirts wouldn’t be allowed on Baylor University’s resolutely Christian campus where I worked in the religion department, she said that I was “living under a rock.”

I wouldn’t say the rally was conventionally religious but the last 20 minutes of Trump’s sermon running an hour and 40 minutes came complete with background music like the very best closing moments of a good televangelist. And you could hear the proverbial pin drop when Trump declared that if he wasn’t reelected in 2024, World War III was assured. Armageddon, anyone?

Political shiftWhite evangelicals are arguably the most influential demographic in American politics. In the 2016 election, 26 percent of all voters were white evangelicals and 81 percent of them voted Republican. Once elected, President Trump not only met but exceeded hopes he would empower evangelicals in government. “There are more Christians serving in the Cabinet, serving on the White House staff, in the subcabinet,” than under “all previous presidents combined,” onetime Christian Coalition executive director (and later lobbyist) Ralph Reed famously observed.

Indeed, Trump delivered to followers more reliably conservative judges than one might have thought imaginable given constitutional guardrails. Other accomplishments: relocation of the American embassy to Jerusalem, ending enforcement of the Johnson Amendment restricting tax-exempt churches from participating in political campaigns, even encouraging Americans to say “Merry Christmas” rather than “Happy Holidays,” which some Christians imagine less respectful of the Christian faith.

What used to be the Party of Lincoln is now a coalition led by Trump. The “neo-cons” or pro-business, socially moderate Republicans had the upper hand for years but no more. There was always a faction — what’s now called the “alt-right” — who constituted vehemently anti-immigration, anti-Muslim, anti-LGBTQ cultural warriors and anti-globalist isolationists, even if that global order was overwhelmingly forged by the United States after World War II. They’re angry and aggrieved and have awaited a strongman ever since the wild-eyed John Birch days that targeted President Eisenhower as a communist tool. They see conspiracies everywhere, including what some claim is a cultural war being waged against the hard-earned privileges of all-deserving white Americans.

Many in this growing faction have felt this way since forced desegregation of schools in 1954. To quote alt-right hero Enoch Powell, America was a “nation busily engaged in heaping up its own funeral pyre.” Evangelical Christians once sided with the mainstream, more moderate wing of the party, bowing to certain New Testament principles of compassion, charity and inclusion. They believed their primary task was to preach the gospel and be faithful to the eternal mandate of the Great Commission of Christ.

Over time, however, Christian churches have seen huge drops in numbers of youths dedicating their lives to overseas mission work. This comes amid a rise in political activism, embroiling some churches in social tensions. Many American evangelicals today are more overtly political than ever. When President Trump said he would make it “safe” to say “Merry Christmas” in America again, non-evangelicals mocked this as insipid and absurd. But he was shrewdly tapping into the idea that special privileges had for too long been conceded to non-Christians as unprincipled leftists waged war against Christianity.

Forsaken valuesAwareness of this returned to me during Saturday’s rally launching Trump’s 2024 presidential bid amid swirling investigations for alleged wrongdoing. Some evangelical supporters who have spent their lives preaching religious piety, sexual purity and family values have forsaken all of this to place their hopes in a thrice-married, serial philandering, casino-owning, profanity-spouting, ethically compromised businessman who can barely quote one passage of Scripture. None of this mattered to the very people to whom it ought to matter because Trump was the “wild man” Jehu appointed by God “for such a time as this” to rout the corrupt rule of King Ahab and Queen Jezebel (Bill and Hillary Clinton?) or to be like King Cyrus, anointed by God to protect Christians.

Can it be a coincidence the prophecies about King Cyrus are found in Isaiah 45 and President Trump was our 45th president? Some might well exclaim: “Proof! Proof!” And when the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape was released in 2016 revealing Trump engaging in boastful ways about women as gullible sex objects, one pastor found a silver lining: God allowed this revelation to humble Trump and make him even more qualified to be president.

Yet what we now see is a political campaign employing religious themes to frame every election as a war between forces of good and evil, that Trump and his allies do battle with satanic forces inherent in the baby-killing, LGBTQ-loving Democratic Party of Obama, Clinton and Biden. To the many of those baking away on the airport tarmac Saturday, Trump is not a typical politician but an outsider and a businessman who tells it like it is, wants to “drain the swamp” and engages a seething constituency that has lost faith in traditional institutions such as democratic elections.

Sadly, American evangelicalism has lost its salt. It’s no longer a “city set on a hill.” In a Pew Research Center survey last year, more Americans favorably viewed Jews, mainline Protestants and Catholics than evangelical Christians, especially as some American evangelicals have traded in their gospel mandate for political activism. Our politicized Christianity confirms the caricature of American Christians as a cross between Elmer Gantry and the Beverly Hillbillies. Now the foot soldiers of the Christian right, in search of prophets, find themselves giving moral cover to a movement in pursuit of rights for themselves but to the decided exclusion of others and their rights. Today’s evangelicals no longer seek unity with other Christians but instead see “liberal Christians” who disagree with them as serving an imaginary god who loves abortion and hates Israel. And, yes, they are willing to support a xenophobic candidate once more because they are motivated by fear, even though the Bible says, “Perfect love casts out fear.”

One thing’s certain: The display many of us witnessed at Waco Regional Airport, complete with religious trappings evoked by everyone from Waco’s prayerful Christ the King Church senior pastor to Waco-based rocker Ted Nugent, who offered up his own fire-breathing prayers, is all about grievance, anxiety and hatred. They’re “tired of playing nice.” And among those assuming divine guise that day, Trump emerged as a televangelist extraordinaire, descending from the sky, mounting the stage with the confidence of a successful reality TV star and clearly outfitted in the armor of an angry army of God.

Leaving the rally, I did see someone wearing a Dallas Cowboys shirt. Maybe there’s hope yet in Texas for a measure of sanity.