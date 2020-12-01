Aaron Tang: The new Supreme Court is sending surprisingly centrist signals

"I have to say," the chief observed, "it (doesn't) seem like very much" to ask a trial judge to utter "one sentence" to make it clear that an incorrigibility finding had been made. Barrett joined in almost incredulously: "So your objection here is really that it's making the state jump through too many hoops to put something actually formally on the record?"

The implication was clear. A ruling against Mississippi would still leave state prosecutors free to pursue life without parole for juvenile offenders as long as prosecutors convinced judges of their incorrigibility. On the other hand, a ruling against the petitioner in the case (one Brett Jones) would leave juvenile offenders with virtually no recourse. Even if at some point they could show they'd rehabilitated in prison — proving they'd never been incorrigible — they would still be barred from pleading their cases before a parole board.

The conservative justices weighed similar concerns during oral arguments in the Affordable Care Act case Nov. 10. Originally, the ACA provided that certain individuals "shall" purchase health insurance or pay a tax penalty. In 2017, Congress zeroed out the tax. Several challengers sued, arguing that the remaining command to purchase insurance was unconstitutional and the entire act should be invalidated as a result.