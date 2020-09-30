Adam Peck: At least white supremacists thrilled over debate

While Trump refused to apologize for insulting war heroes and Gold Star families and for calling American troops who died on the battlefield “losers” and “suckers,” Biden reminded viewers that his own son served with honor, and that enlisted men and women will never have to question the reverence that he, as commander in chief, will hold for them.

While Trump lied to viewers about his income taxes — he insisted he paid “millions” in income tax in 2016 and 2017, when in fact reporting from the New York Times shows he paid just $750 each year, far less than the average firefighter — the Biden campaign released the full returns for their entire presidential ticket.

But there was perhaps no greater contrast between the two candidates on stage than when it came to actual policy. On the economy, on climate change and renewable energy, on public health and safety, on policing — Joe Biden showed voters that his administration will be ready on Day 1 to address the shortcomings that his predecessor created or exacerbated.

Biden’s record during the recovery from the Great Recession, his focus on job creation by investing in clean energy, his plan to reallocate police resources to focus on de-escalation instead of incitement, all put into sharp relief Donald Trump’s complete abdication of his office.