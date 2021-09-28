Adam Thierer: The rebirth of analog-era media

There seem to be a few reasons for the dramatic revival of these technologies.

With vinyl records and printed books, people enjoy making a physical connection with the art they love. They want to hold it in their hands, display it on their wall, and show it off to their friends. Digital music or books don’t satisfy that desire, no matter how much more convenient and affordable they might be. The mediums still matter.

With broadcast antennas, the novelty of being able to capture “free” television (and radio) has returned in an age of metered media. Millennials are too young to recall over-the-air broadcasting as the norm, and they’re experiencing a bit of the same wonder as older generations who first affixed antennas to their homes and accessed signals from towers miles away without charge. It also helps keep media budgets in check.

Other analog-era media technologies seem dead and buried, however. Perhaps I may eat these words, but VHS tapes and video rental stores are probably a thing of the past. The streaming revolution has made great movies and television abundant and instantly accessible. Phone booths and rotary-dial phones are also unlikely to pop up outside of museums going forward.