Alan D. Northcutt: Being moved to action on climate often takes more than mountains of data

Although the message of modern climate science is dire, I have always found its figures, with points, lines, curves and colors, to be surrealistic art, and fascinating in its compression of information. The logic of data has inspired me to grave concern and action, but I realize an emotional connection is critical for many. Thus, I relate two occasions when impacts of the climate crisis also touched my heart.

Tragedy of the corals. About 13 years ago, when my son Adrian was 6 years old, he and I crossed the pure white sand of Grand Cayman Island and entered its warm blue crystalline waters. Although young, Adrian was a natural at snorkeling, and we slowly paddled out, masks down, studying the sandy bottom below us. Suddenly a large, flat, gray/black/white mottled creature came into view — a stingray. We were fascinated by the mysterious beauty of this fish, as we closely followed its meandering path. But then a sharp current of fear swept through me, as I remembered that Australian environmentalist Steve Irwin had recently been killed when the serrated poisonous spine of a stingray pierced his heart as he snorkeled. I responded instantly to protect my son by increasing the distance between us and the deadly spine of the stingray. Further on, as we reached the coral bed, my son delighted in the occasional school of sergeant majors, few intensely blue tangs and rare multihued parrotfish. But I was horrified, realizing the abundant colorful corals and diverse reef fish I had seen just 10 years prior were reduced to a few gray-white corals with sparse fish inhabitants. Although I could protect my son from the acute danger of the stingray, I knew there was no easy solution to the slow death of the coral ecosystem. Similarly, the world responded robustly to an acute threat, like the COVID-19 pandemic, but weakly to the even greater danger of climate breakdown. And I felt sorrow knowing my son and all the world’s children would in the future likely never experience the exquisite coral reefs, the “rainforests of the ocean.”

The science. A recent study found that because of ocean warming, essentially all coral reefs around the globe have been impacted by coral bleaching, with 50% of reefs lost since 1950. Reef fish, dependent on corals for segments of their life cycles, have declined 60%. Looking forward, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has projected that even if we keep global temperature increase to 2 degrees Celsius, over 99% of coral reefs will be dead by 2100.

The snows of Kilimanjaro. About 1 a.m., at Mount Kilimanjaro’s highest camp, my companion and I were torn from the warmth of our sleeping bags. After fortification with the traditional hot chocolate and cookies, we began the brutal trek (and crawl) to the frigid summit. At sunrise, surrounded by a landscape of rock, ice and snow, at 19,635 feet, we viewed in awe an impossibly bright sun awakening the vast African plain. But our joy was shattered when our astute guide Anderson explained that he had spent his entire adult life as a mountain guide, and the melting of the ice threatened climbing tourism and his future. Indeed, the previous glorious, solid glaciers were now mostly rock with small, sad patches of ice.

The science. The World Meteorological Organization in The State of the Climate in Africa 2020 reported that Kilimanjaro’s glaciers have been shrinking since 1880, and their area is now only 20% that of 1900. At the current rate of ice loss, total deglaciation is projected in the 2040s, devastating tourism, livelihoods and scientific study.

Inspiration to vote. Our knowledge of climate change must rest on a foundation of the peer-reviewed scientific literature. This foundation was cemented in 2021 when a paper in Environmental Research Letters conducted a large literature review (88,125 papers) and concluded that the scientific consensus for man-caused climate change is over 99%. And yet, many people are more persuaded by personal experience or climate stories than towers of data. Hence, I detail here two personal narratives that inspired me to act on the climate crisis. Whether inspired by scientific analysis or personal observation, we are required by the scientific timeline to act immediately on climate. And at this moment, the most important step is to vote — and vote only for those candidates who recognize the climate crisis and support policy combating this existential threat. If there is any question about who to vote for, remember that not a single Republican voted for the Inflation Reduction Act, the most powerful climate legislation in the history of the United States.