Alan Northcutt: Analyzing IPCC Assessment Report 6

Projections update. AR6 reports that the global mean temperature is now 1.1 C rather than 1.0 C above the pre-industrial mean. And with all foreseeable emission scenarios, the world will reach 1.5 C above the preindustrial mean by 2040. That means a heat wave that occurred once every 50 years before the industrial revolution will occur every 6 years after 2040. And if emissions are not cut sharply, in 2100 the global mean temperature could rise to 4.4 C or 5.7 C above preindustrial — a truly devastating outcome.

Attribution science. In the past, it was always asserted that individual weather events could not be definitely attributed to climate change. That belief has changed. A major advance since the last assessment report is the knowledge that science can determine that climate change caused a specific event. For example, attribution studies, running thousands of computer climate simulations, with and without climate change effects, have found that the recent heat wave of the Pacific Northwest was “virtually impossible” without the effects of climate change.