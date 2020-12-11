Alan Northcutt: Divestment and the climate crisis

How does divestment work? Although divestment may not directly lower the stock prices of its targets, it serves to stigmatize the fossil fuel industry. The divester understands climate science requires that 70% of known fossil fuel reserves remain in the ground to keep the global temperature shift under 2 degrees Celsius. And she spurns an industry that is committed to extracting 100% of reserves and exploring for more — fully aware of the horrible impacts its grubbing for profit will have on our planet. Further, history reminds us of the effectiveness of divestment — against the tobacco and gambling industries, and especially against apartheid in South Africa.

Won’t divestment harm Texas? The fossil fuel industry admittedly improved the quality of life and created vast wealth during the 19th and 20th centuries. But in this 21st century, continued extraction and burning of fossil fuels contribute to the demise of our biosphere. Currently in the U.S., Texas ranks first in wind energy production and fifth in solar energy production, and has vast potential for greater generation. Thus, as divestment hastens the retirement of fossil energy and the growth of renewables, the outcome is positive for the state.