Alan Northcutt: Electric vehicle availability, infrastructure advancing in Waco

But isn’t EV charging difficult? This is one of the most common EV misconceptions. The vast majority of charging happens conveniently overnight in the EV owner’s garage. Public commercial chargers are usually needed only for out-of-town trips. The exception is for those citizens who live in apartments that don’t provide garages or electric outlets. In the Waco area, the primary solutions for these individuals are the Level 3 multi-plug chargers at Walmart in Bellmead (12 plugs) and the Tesla Supercharger at Collin Street Bakery (22 plugs). Additional options are the Level 2 public chargers (20 miles for each hour) now available during business hours at Bird-Kultgen Ford (1 plug), Greg May Honda (2 plugs), Waco Nissan (2 plugs), University Kia (under repair) and Jim Turner Chevrolet (1 plug, broken).

But there is excellent news. The city of Waco is currently seeking installers to provide multiple public Level 2 chargers in the city. Hopefully, within months we will see these chargers at strategic sites, including shopping centers, parks, restaurants, convention centers and large apartment complexes.