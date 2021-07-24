Alan Northcutt: Fantastic news on the recycling front in Central Texas

Is the plastic actually recycled? Because China and other Asian countries are no longer accepting our materials for recycling, this is a reasonable question. According to the Store Drop-Off website at how2recycle.info/sdo, this plastic is either recycled into another bag or into synthetic lumber, used for park benches and decking

But why is recycling important? By recycling plastic, we prevent it from entering the environment, where it creates repugnant litter on land and water, and injures or kills animals when they are entrapped in or ingest the material. Further, the microplastic contaminates the food chain, may ultimately enter the bodies of humans and harms the nervous system, kidneys, digestive and excretory system, respiratory system, and crosses the placenta to the fetus. It is estimated that humans ingest one credit card volume of microplastic each week. And by keeping plastic out of the landfill, space is conserved and toxins are not released.