Alan Northcutt: Greening up your lawn care makes good sense

Toxic spills. The EPA estimates that in the U.S. an astonishing 17 million gallons of gasoline are spilled annually during fueling of yard machinery, more than was spilled from the Exxon Valdez. This pollution, which could reach yards, ponds and groundwater, is totally eliminated by the use of electric garden tools.

Noise pollution. The average gasoline lawn mower emits a thunderous 100 decibels, while exposure to only 85 decibels may produce hearing damage. The average electric mower is safer at 75dB, and helps maintain neighborhood tranquility.

Ease of use. The temperamental crank starting of gasoline yard equipment is avoided with electric devices, which have foolproof on-off switches. And while gasoline mowers require annual tune-ups, oil, filter and spark plug replacement, electric mowers typically require only blade sharpening and regular cleaning — saving time and money.