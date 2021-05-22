Alan Northcutt: Greening up your lawn care makes good sense

Enduring the typical rainstorms of May in Waco, we anticipate the upcoming explosion of vegetation in our yards. Managing this growth will require capable lawn equipment, including mowers, trimmers and grass blowers. Although this equipment has traditionally been powered by fossil fuels, the worsening climate crisis mandates we transition these tools to electric power. This transition is detailed herein, and is relevant to individuals, businesses, governments, schools and lawn maintenance crews.
Greenhouse gas emissions. Recent research from the Environmental Protection Agency found that gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment produced 20.4 million tons of carbon dioxide annually in the U.S. A lifecycle analysis in 2021 found that using an electric instead of a gas mower reduced carbon dioxide emissions about 49.9%. Since electric yard equipment is similar in price to the gasoline variety, going electric is an affordable method of shrinking one’s carbon footprint.
Air pollution. Although carbon dioxide emissions produce global warming, gas-powered yard equipment also emits annually 6.3 million tons of other dangerous substances, including volatile organic compounds, carbon monoxide, small particulate matter and nitrogen oxides. This is an incredible 5% of U.S. air pollution. In the presence of sunlight, these substances cause or contribute to cancers, cardiovascular diseases, stroke, congestive heart failure, anxiety, asthma, neurological disorders, abnormal prenatal development, autism and premature death. People in lawn maintenance crews, schools and parks are at increased risk of exposure. In total, the burning of fossil fuels from all sources causes approximately 350,000 premature deaths in the U.S. annually.
Toxic spills. The EPA estimates that in the U.S. an astonishing 17 million gallons of gasoline are spilled annually during fueling of yard machinery, more than was spilled from the Exxon Valdez. This pollution, which could reach yards, ponds and groundwater, is totally eliminated by the use of electric garden tools.
Noise pollution. The average gasoline lawn mower emits a thunderous 100 decibels, while exposure to only 85 decibels may produce hearing damage. The average electric mower is safer at 75dB, and helps maintain neighborhood tranquility.
Ease of use. The temperamental crank starting of gasoline yard equipment is avoided with electric devices, which have foolproof on-off switches. And while gasoline mowers require annual tune-ups, oil, filter and spark plug replacement, electric mowers typically require only blade sharpening and regular cleaning — saving time and money.
Availability. Although one can purchase almost anything online, I surveyed local businesses to highlight the Waco economy. Lowe’s and Home Depot carry a large selection of electric mowers, including riding models; Ace Hardware and Walmart focus on gas mowers with only one electric model each; and Tractor Supply Co. sells riding and tractor-type mowers, all gas powered. Electric mowers are now of a predominantly cordless, battery type, with up to 75-minute run time per battery. And the future has landed in our yards: Robotic electric mowers are now available at Lowe’s. Electric trimmers and grass blowers are mainstream — all five businesses carry a generous assortment of both.
Some of the most powerful actions individuals can take to combat the climate crisis are using a 100% renewable electric utility, driving a battery-electric car, eating less meat/dairy/eggs and maximizing home efficiency. But we must electrify all sectors of our economy, and the collective greenhouse gas savings if everyone used electric yard equipment are significant. In addition, use of these electric devices will improve health by decreasing dangerous air pollution, eliminate gasoline spillage and contribute to quieter neighborhoods. It is the definition of a win-win proposal.
Alan Northcutt is a retired Waco physician and director of a grassroots climate action and education group, Waco Friends of the Climate.