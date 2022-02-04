Alan Northcutt: How you can help in fight for zero emissions

Renewable energy. Since response to the climate crisis requires rapid proliferation of clean renewable energy facilities, residential or business installation of solar or wind power is a potent contribution. Through 2022, a 26% federal tax credit is applicable, and some companies provide installment payment plans. Solar photovoltaic systems are profitable in the long term and they increase home resale value an average of $24,000. The city of Waco can contribute by prioritizing permitting of renewables and decreasing excessive turnaround time.

Diet. The peer-reviewed literature is unequivocal that less meat and dairy in the diet means fewer associated carbon emissions. Thus, a vegan diet is best for the planet, followed by a vegetarian routine and Meatless Mondays. But with a plethora of plant-based meat substitutes available — from eggs to milk to fish — veganism does not require flavor sacrifice. And cruelty-free meat derived from cultured cells is now sold in Singapore; all meat is projected to be obtained from such culture by 2040. Problem solved!