Installation of a home photovoltaic (solar) system is a powerful way to combat the climate crisis, since electricity generation is the second largest source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the United States. And by adding a battery to the solar system, one is able to maintain power during a grid outage, or blackout — a tremendous, practical benefit. In November 2022, a Tesla Powerwall battery was coupled with my photovoltaic system. My experience will help illustrate the value of home batteries.

On a frigid Waco evening shortly before Christmas, the Tesla app informed me of a winter storm watch, complete with wind chill warning. In response, the Tesla battery fortified itself with a 100% charge. Around 6 the following morning, I learned of an ongoing grid blackout strictly from the Tesla app — no lights or appliances were off, and no clocks were flashing. When the power went down, the Powerwall began to discharge, instantaneously and seamlessly. The battery began with 13.5kWh of energy and the app constantly displayed how long the Powerwall would supply the house. We then prioritized powering of critical devices, like the heater, computers, cell phones and medical equipment. And we decided which devices we could turn off to save power, like the clothes washer/dryer, dishwasher and refrigerators. Since the duration of the outage was only several hours, we had adequate battery power to remain warm and safe, with intact communication. And if the sun had later shone, the duration would have been extended.

Battery installation: A home battery may be installed at the time of solar panel installation, or may be attached later. However, installation of all components at the same time is preferable, as some providers will not add a battery to a solar system they did not install. The physical installation only required three days, but the wait for the battery and completion of permitting was about five months. Patience was required, but was well rewarded. The battery, usually installed on an outside wall, is a sleek white box, 45 inches high by 30 inches wide by 5.5 inches thick, with a handsome, vertical green power indicator light. Data and controls are accessed through the Tesla phone app, which performs beautifully. Home battery systems are also sold by Sonnen, BYD, LG and PylonTech.

Costs and incentives: The Powerwall website price of $11,800 (without installation and fees) and my contract price of $17,400 (with installation and fees) provide an idea of the variability of total battery system cost. Further, some homeowners install two or three batteries to increase their capacity during blackouts. Fortunately, for energy storage systems (batteries) installed between 2022 and 2032, a federal income tax credit equal to 30% of the total system cost (including sales tax) may be applied for the year of installation. For example, if one’s battery system cost $15,000 total, and federal income tax owed is $10,000, the final income tax owed would be $5,500. There is no income maximum, the credit may be applied for a battery system at a second home and the system may be financed in installments.

Grid outages: In considering the purchase of a home battery, the frequency of blackouts is of interest. Off the Grid reported 120 grid outages in McLennan County from May 2 to May 17. However, this includes outages of all sizes, from 11 to 1,068 customers. Statista reported that during the years 2008 to 2017, Texas, with 1,603 outages, was second only to California, which experienced 4,297 outages. But with climate change-related weather extremes, we must remember that during the record Winter Storm Uri in 2021, more than 4.5 million Texans lost power, some for prolonged time periods.

Battery warranty: For those sincerely concerned about battery longevity, the Powerwall warranty is comforting. At 10 years, the energy retention is guaranteed to be 70% of the original 13.5kWh, with unlimited cycles. This means the warranty is valid whether one used the battery only during blackouts, or one chose daily discharging at night.

Recycling: In recent times, concerns about battery components contaminating landfills have been expressed, sincerely or as an anti-renewables stratagem. When Tesla decommissions a battery, it is transported to a Tesla facility and with its processing partners scrap metal, nickel, cobalt, copper, aluminum, steel and lithium are recovered and used in new applications. Tesla also asserts that the batteries contain no toxic heavy metals, and that no contribution to a landfill is made.

A photovoltaic system paired with a storage battery provides energy security during grid outages. This battery security will be increasingly important in coming years for two reasons. First, as we transition all homes to electric-only appliances, we become increasingly dependent on a consistent stream of electrons. Second, as the climate crisis deepens, severe weather episodes with more power outages are expected.

As the world now approaches the 1.5-degree Celsius global mean temperature increase (since preindustrial times), utility scale solar energy (solar farms) is vital. However, small rooftop solar installations (distributed energy) are also critical, offering advantages of resilience (no vulnerable transmission lines), local job creation and minimal impact on wildlife.

For those with sufficient resources, installing a rooftop solar system with a battery is one of the most powerful steps for protecting one’s energy security — and for the survivability of our planet.