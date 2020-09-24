Alan Northcutt: Saving the climate involves far more than neighborhood recycling

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Sept. 13th, I was fortunate to meet a wonderful group of Waco citizens — people who cared so much about our environment that they waited in line to recycle their Styrofoam. In fact, so many dropped off this plastic that we stuffed a 26-foot U-Haul truck and sprinted to U-Haul to rent a second truck. But I must point out a stark reality to these diligent folks and to all Waco residents, schools, businesses, churches and governmental bodies: Recycling and litter cleanup alone will not preserve our environment and will yield climate catastrophe.

Waco has an admirable tradition of recycling, which is adopted and promoted by citizens and city governments alike. Unfortunately, there is a pervasive attitude that recycling and litter cleanup are the only actions required. To the contrary, decades of climate science make clear that we have only 10 years to halve our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions or suffer climate devastation. If we don’t slash emissions, the global mean temperature will rise 3 or 4 degrees C by 2100, resulting in regions of unlivable heat, massive drought, serious crop failure and famine, sea-level rise with submerged cities and islands, extreme hurricanes, enormous fire destruction, lifeless coral reefs, mass species extinction, two billion climate refugees and likely societal collapse.