Alan Northcutt: The frigid wake-up call

Winter Storm Uri, with its savage cold and resultant human misery, was a wake-up call to McLennan County: This region is not immune to the climate crisis. At first glance it may seem ironic that an arctic-type event is the fiercest impact of climate breakdown observed thus far. But it actually reinforces our understanding that the impacts are not only about warming — they consist of weather extremes of all varieties.

But how does climate science explain this icy event on a warming planet? Simplified, the warming of the Arctic region weakens the polar jet stream, a river of air surrounding the globe. The normally circular stream becomes irregular, with peaks and troughs. This allows the polar vortex, a frigid air mass capping the North Pole, to flow into the troughs, penetrating further south than normal — to Waco, for example. Although climate breakdown is producing winters that are warmer overall, they will still be punctuated by these remarkable extreme cold events.

Although impacts of the climate crisis are happening across the globe, it is essential to consider the effects most frequent in our county.