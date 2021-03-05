Alan Northcutt: The frigid wake-up call

Winter Storm Uri, with its savage cold and resultant human misery, was a wake-up call to McLennan County: This region is not immune to the climate crisis. At first glance it may seem ironic that an arctic-type event is the fiercest impact of climate breakdown observed thus far. But it actually reinforces our understanding that the impacts are not only about warming — they consist of weather extremes of all varieties.
But how does climate science explain this icy event on a warming planet? Simplified, the warming of the Arctic region weakens the polar jet stream, a river of air surrounding the globe. The normally circular stream becomes irregular, with peaks and troughs. This allows the polar vortex, a frigid air mass capping the North Pole, to flow into the troughs, penetrating further south than normal — to Waco, for example. Although climate breakdown is producing winters that are warmer overall, they will still be punctuated by these remarkable extreme cold events.
Although impacts of the climate crisis are happening across the globe, it is essential to consider the effects most frequent in our county.
Extreme heat. Since 1880 the mean temperature of Waco has increased approximately 1.25 degrees Celsius. Examining maximum temperature data from the National Weather Service reveals the warming trend: Over 120 years, about half of the hottest days have occurred since 2000. The hottest temperature ever recorded in McLennan County was 45.6 C (114 degrees Fahrenheit) in 2018. And if greenhouse gas emissions are not slashed, in the year 2100 Waco will experience about 80 additional days over 37.8 C (100 degrees F) annually, and each heat wave may kill 96 Wacoans. In other words, imagine a summer with every scorched day reaching 37.8 C (100 F) — dangerous for construction workers and neighbors weeding their gardens.
Drought. Drought is a longstanding problem in McLennan County. Review of national drought maps from NOAA revealed drought condition in 49% of months from 1895 to 2020. In August 2018, the entire county experienced the two highest levels of drought — the worst conditions in the state. Corn and sorghum yield was halved on some farms and ranchers were forced to sell cattle. FEMA’s 2021 National Risk Index estimates annual loss from drought is $1.7 million. Drought is expected to worsen, with the Fourth National Climate Assessment projecting conditions “drier than anything experienced by the region during at least the past 1,000 years.” This anticipates the perfect storm: While hungry mouths increase globally from 7.8 to 11 billion this century, the drought observed at 1.25 C of warming will be magnified at 3 or 4 C of warming.
Floods. Increasing air temperature causes evaporation of water from plants and soil, yielding drought. At the same time, this evaporation increases the amount of water vapor in the atmosphere, providing a source for larger rains. So rains are fewer, but often more intense. In fact, 13% of Waco properties are at risk of flooding, according to a 2020 First Street Foundation study. We have witnessed these severe rains over the last several years, with inundation especially common at Woodway Park and the Cotton Belt Trail. Flooding rains are expected to increase 3% by 2036, and 15% in urban areas.
Wildfires. FEMA’s risk index for the county for wildfires is “relatively low,” with an estimated annual loss of $144,000. However, the Texas Wildfire Risk Assessment Portal lists the fire damage forecast for March 3, 2021 in McLennan County as “Moderate.” The dangers of wildfires include burn injury or death of humans, plants, and animals; emissions of 2.5-micrometer particulate matter, harmful to human health; emissions of greenhouse gases; and destruction of property. Higher temperatures and drought are projected to increase the severity, frequency and extent of wildfires in McLennan County.
Lightning. Although seldom discussed, peer-reviewed research has found that atmospheric warming of 1 degree C increases lightning strikes in the U.S. approximately 12%. This is important locally, since the FEMA risk index rated McLennan County as “relatively high risk” for lightning damage, with expected annual loss of about $400,000. With rising global temperature, lightning strikes in the county are expected to increase.
These climate impacts in McLennan County are reviewed to inform rather than to frighten or alarm. But to avoid these serious effects of the climate crisis, we need to act to mitigate our greenhouse gas emissions and prepare for the consequences. And I remain optimistic that if we act robustly at every level — individual, city, state, national, international, corporate — we will be successful at keeping the global temperature shift less than 2 degrees C and avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis.
Alan Northcutt is a Waco physician and director of a grassroots climate action organization, Waco Friends of the Climate.