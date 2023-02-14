The proposal to ban natural gas (methane) stoves has become one of the most controversial issues in the climate and energy space. The Trib recently published an op-ed and a news article, both downplaying the hazards of gas stoves. Of his gas stove, Republican Representative Matt Gaetz tweeted, “You’ll have to pry it from my cold dead hands.” Thus, a serious scientific consideration of this important topic is warranted. And the information below also applies to propane, the other fossil fuel gas commonly used in Waco buildings.

What is the scientific evidence? At the heart of the controversy is a peer-reviewed article, “Population Attributable Fraction of Gas Stoves and Childhood Asthma in the United States,” by T. Gruenwald, et al, in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, December 2022. By accepted statistical methods, this meta-analysis (from multiple studies) concluded that 12.7% of current childhood asthma in the U.S. is attributable to gas stove use. The paper also references six additional peer-reviewed studies since 2013 that recognize the connection between gas stove usage and asthma. And the mechanism underlying this association is clear: Burning natural gas increases indoor nitrogen oxides, which in turn increase the incidence and severity of asthma. Therefore, the relationship between use of gas stoves and asthma is rock solid. Although the current controversy focuses on nitrogen oxides, these stoves also emit carbon monoxide, formaldehyde and particulate matter, which also have negative impacts on health.

Who recognizes the health danger of gas stoves? Multiple scientific and medical organizations confirm this asthma risk, including the Boston University School of Public Health, Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), American Public Health Association and Physicians for Social Responsibility. A resolution from the highly respected American Medical Association provides the bottom line: the “use of a gas stove increases household air pollution and the risk of childhood asthma and asthma severity.” Unsurprisingly, this medical consensus is rejected by the American Gas Association and the Western States Petroleum Association — groups with expertise in fossil fuels, not public health.

What is the climate impact? The climate crisis is often neglected in the gas stove debate. The World Economic Forum reported that about 40 million U.S. homes with gas stoves release a total of 2.6 million tons of methane into the atmosphere annually, equivalent to the global warming potential of 500,000 cars. This is critical, because every fraction of a degree of planetary warming increases suffering, death and property destruction.

Given the health and climate danger, is natural gas banned? In fact, within 11 states, some form of fossil fuel regulation in buildings has been passed at the city, county or state level in 100 jurisdictions. These regulations range from the encouragement of gas elimination to a total natural gas ban. Approximately 86 cities or counties, Washington state and Washington D.C. have regulations prohibiting new gas hookups (all-electric buildings). Further, some form of natural gas ban has been enacted in Zurich, England, Belgium, Netherlands, France, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Canada, Australia and the European Union.

Will gas stoves be banned nationally? Although gas stoves are not banned at this time, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is currently drafting a new rule, with options ranging from warning labels to ventilation hood requirements to an outright ban in the U.S.

Does Texas have natural gas bans? The state of Texas, and 18 other states, have passed preemption laws, preventing municipalities or counties from enacting bans on natural gas.

What are possible solutions?

Electric and induction stoves. These options are the best solutions for human health (including asthma) and the climate, as they dramatically decrease nitrogen oxides and methane, respectively, at the source. I found electric stovetops widely available in Waco, with about half of the expense arising from electrician fees in routing a 220 volt cable. Induction (electromagnetic) stoves, according to Consumer Reports, outperform both gas and electric stoves, as they are more energy efficient, faster, safer and easier to clean. Induction stoves require compatible cookware, however, and are more expensive than gas and electric stoves. Fortunately, the Inflation Reduction Act provides rebates of up to $1,340 to switch from gas to electric or induction stoves, and tax credits of up to $4,000 for the wiring required.

Portable induction stoves. Small, portable induction stovetops are another excellent solution, and use the standard 120V outlet. They are highly affordable, with models ranging from $70 to $240 at Lowe’s in Waco.

Improved ventilation. Using ventilation hoods over stoves and opening nearby windows are helpful in lessening health impacts by expelling nitrogen oxides and other harmful substances to the outdoors. However, methane will still be released and will contribute to the climate crisis. It is recommended that hoods with ventilation to the outdoors be used with all types of stoves.

Home air purifiers. In HEPA filters with activated charcoal, the charcoal component can trap gases, such as nitrogen oxides and methane. However, over time most home air purifiers are not effective in eliminating these compounds.

In summary, the peer-reviewed literature solidly documents the negative health and climate impacts of natural gas and propane stoves, and bans are in place around the world. The prime solution that addresses both dangers is the switch to electric or induction stoves — parallel to our transition from gasoline to electric cars.