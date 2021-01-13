Alan Northcutt: The top local climate stories of 2020

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has dominated the world’s thoughts, we look back now at important McLennan County climate stories of 2020. And we recognize that long after the pandemic has resolved, we will still face the challenge of climate breakdown.

Drought and flood risk. Climate change has pummeled McLennan County in recent years. The impacts peaked in 2018 with Waco’s highest recorded temperature of 114 degrees, associated with the highest drought level in the state and significant crop loss. Increased extreme downpours have submerged the Cotton Belt Trail and disc golf baskets in Woodway Park. And in October, FEMA made it official. The agency released its National Risk Index, which evaluated every county for 18 natural disasters through a holistic lens including social vulnerability and community resilience. McLennan County’s drought rating was “relatively high risk,” with expected annual agricultural losses of $1.7 million. Riverine flooding risk was also “relatively high,” with 2.8 projected episodes per year. Thus FEMA, with the government’s greatest disaster expertise, solidly confirmed the climate risk this area faces in terms of drought and extreme rainfall events.