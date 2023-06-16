Electrification of the transport sector, critical to combating the climate crisis, appears to be picking up steam in McLennan County. Each time I am on the road, I detect one or more fellow Tesla drivers. Supporting my observation, Electric Vehicles North Texas reported that as of June 2023, zip code 76712 contains 100-250 registered EVs — a high EV density for the state. At the government level, the Waco Transit System has plans to electrify its full-size diesel buses and microtransit passenger vans over the next decade, if federal grants are acquired. But missing from this picture is the transition of school buses to electric propulsion, which should be viewed as the category of vehicles for which electrification is most urgent.

Dangerous diesel pollution: Urgency is warranted as the tailpipe exhaust from a diesel bus contains multiple toxic substances, including small particulate matter (PM2.5), sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, volatile organic compounds and benzene. This exhaust increases the risk of asthma and other cardiopulmonary diseases, and worsens cognition, as quantified by lower English and math test scores. Most disturbing, diesel exhaust is a “probable human carcinogen.” The Canadian Medical Association Journal estimated that for each million children riding a diesel school bus 1-2 hours per day for 10 years, an additional 23-46 could die from cancer. Although federal and state regulations have decreased the deadly emissions of diesel buses, adoption of electric school buses is required to totally eliminate these hazards to our children.

Eliminate greenhouse gases: Since the mission of schools is to improve our children’s future, schools have a clear responsibility to address an existential threat to that future — the climate crisis. With about 500,000 school buses in the U.S. and 54,000 pounds of CO2 emissions per bus, total bus electrification will prevent a staggering 8 megatons of CO2 emissions annually.

Cost comparison: New diesel school buses cost approximately $100,000, while electric buses approximately $350,000. However, they have much lower operation costs, with cheaper electric fueling, no oil changes and minimal maintenance. Thus, the highly respected Environmental Defense Fund found that the “annual savings of reduced operations and maintenance will help recover the initial vehicle cost within a short time.” Savings in health care expenses will result from improved community pulmonary health, following the elimination of diesel pollution, although quantification is difficult. Finally, adoption of electric buses will improve quality of life, with dramatically decreased noise pollution — benefiting young and vulnerable ears.

Clean School Bus (CSB) program: Since the purchase price of electric buses is significantly higher than that of internal combustion engine buses, the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law created the CSB program to ease this transition to low- and zero-emission vehicles. The legislation provides $5 billion for distribution over five fiscal years, 2022-2026. These funds can be used for purchasing electric buses from multiple available brands, including Blue Bird, BYD, IC, Lion Electric, Thomas Built and Starcraft.

Last year, during the first year of the program, $920 million in rebates were provided to 397 applicants to aid in the replacement of 2,490 traditional buses with clean buses. The buses were almost entirely fully electric, with only 121 propane and six compressed natural gas buses. Rebates were awarded to 13 Texas school districts, including Killeen ISD, which purchased 25 electric buses, receiving a rebate of $9.9 million.

The online application site for this year is now available through Aug. 22 at epa.gov/cleanschoolbus. Although the details are complex, in summary, a governmental entity applies for grants to replace old diesel school buses (2010 or older) with new low- or zero- emission buses, and level 2 or 3 charging equipment. Priority is given to entities caring for disadvantaged students and Native American students, rural entities and locales with elevated air pollutants, especially small particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5) or ozone.

Act now: A recent report from the World Resources Institute found that as of December 2022, Texas had 1.3 million students riding 50,000 diesel school buses and a pitiful 140 electric school buses. A rapid conversion would be a win-win-win scenario. A needed win for the climate, as we approach the 1.5-degree Celsius warming red line, with heat waves, droughts and wildfires. A win for our children now, to improve their pulmonary health and cognition. And a win for the world’s children in 30 years, as we bequeath them a stable planet with a livable temperature and thriving biodiversity. To help accomplish this goal, citizens can request that their school districts apply for these federal grants, and school districts should heed the requests and apply online.