Alan Northcutt: What we learned from COP26

For the first time in 26 COPs, the term “fossil fuels” was included — a victory that was long overdue.

The burning of coal, the world’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, was finally addressed. Although still a victory, the phrase “phase out coal” was weakened to “phase down unabated coal.” (“Unabated coal” is coal burned without carbon capture technology). And the “phasing down” of our suicidal $5.9 trillion of annual global fossil fuel subsidies was included.

The world’s wealthy nations pledged in Paris to provide a Green Climate Fund of $100 billion per year for poor nations to mitigate and adapt to the climate crisis, but have provided less than this amount. The accord now increases the pledge to $200 billion per year by 2025.

The developing nations of the world, who have contributed little to the climate crisis, have for years requested “loss and damage” payments from the developed nations, whose historic emissions have caused loss of lives, territory, property and culture. Not willing to accept legal liability, the developed nations authorized only a “dialogue” on loss and damage.

The “rulebook” was drafted for implementation, including standards for accurately measuring and reporting greenhouse gas emissions, and policies for carbon pricing and credit trading.