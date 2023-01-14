Alan Weaver: Hamlin injury triggered our indelible need to pray

It was unprecedented. Many characterized it as the most chilling moment in the NFL’s history, particularly given the enormity of the “Monday Night Football” audience. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle during the Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was down for 19 minutes while he received CPR for nearly 10 minutes before his heartbeat was restored. Shortly after the ambulance left the field, the NFL announced that it had suspended the game.

The event was traumatic, but the response was overwhelming. Players from both teams knelt on the field in prayer. Attendees in the stadium bowed their heads in silence. Countless fans and observers around the world said on social media that they were praying and urged their followers to #PrayForDamar. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky prayed on live TV along with his two co-hosts. Every NFL team changed their Twitter profile picture to “Pray For Damar”

Jeffrey Scholes, professor of religion at the University of Colorado, described it as stunning, saying “I have never seen anything like that.” Paul Putz, director of the Faith & Sports Institute at Baylor University, observed that the millions of people engaged in prayer at the same time “was new in terms of scale and scope.” Barton Swaim, in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, wrote “Suddenly prayer was back on the list of things anybody could talk about or do on camera. The idea that prayer is improper at big time sporting events was forgotten on Monday night.”

So, we prayed and it was not the first time. When terrorists flew airplanes into buildings on 9/11, we packed church buildings for prayer. This instinctive response to pray when confronted by a major crisis that is beyond our ability to handle reveals a deep truth about us. Something deep inside our being drives this response.

Blaise Pascal, a 17th century French mathematician and physicist, observed that there is an indelible God-shaped hole or void within each person. We search and attempt to fill this with the acquisition of material things, the pursuit of pleasure, or with intellectual inquiry. Whether we acknowledge it or not, Pascal states that on a subliminal level this reality impacts our actions, what we think and feel about ourselves, and how we respond to the events around us.

That perennial best-seller states that within every human soul is a God-given awareness that there is “something more” than this transient world. As a result, we possess an innate knowledge that there is more to life than what we can see and experience in the here and now. Whether we understand and embrace that only God can fill this vacuum, or we deny this reality, it still exists. And the next time we corporately encounter great tragedy, we will pray.