Alan Weaver: We’re caught in mad cycle of desire, debt

‘Because you’re worth it.” “Live like a king.” “Appearance is half the game.” We hear these slogans repeatedly: advertising hooks designed to entice us to buy specific products and to give the sense that somehow life is just not complete if we don’t. This prodding to keep up with our neighbors and the lifestyles of those around us is relentless and sometimes leaves us reeling.

It hasn’t always been this way.

Early in the 20th century, most working people were content to earn just enough income to provide for their basic needs and a few luxuries. After that they preferred increased leisure time over additional work hours and extra income.

The fact that people preferred to trade additional hours of work for additional leisure time became a critical concern to businessmen whose growing capacity to produce resulted in inventories of goods piling up on factory floors across the nation. The solution arrived at by corporate leaders was the organized creation of dissatisfaction.

Marketing was born. The ideas of fashion, of being in vogue, were introduced. Brand names began to appear and the concept of relative deprivation — comparing what we have to what those around us have — was encouraged.

As a result, over the years we have embraced a series of lies that have become ingrained in our cultural thinking: “You are what you own” or “Visible wealth equates to success.” These unchallenged assumptions have taken our country down a dangerous path and we are scrambling to keep up.

In our frenzy, we have outsourced many of the things once most important to us. Child-rearing is outsourced to day cares, conversation is outsourced to social media and grandmother’s care in the family circle is outsourced to the assisted-care facility. Our values have grown to embrace the more quantifiable. We measure size. We have adopted that concept that big is good, bigger is better and biggest is best.

Businesses, churches, our possessions and on and on all reflect this criterion. Even the homes we live in make this statement. Since 1960, Americans have doubled the size of their houses while the size of their families has gotten smaller. We no longer recognize a person for his character; we award status on the basis of what one can buy. Our lives have come to reflect the falsehood that says happiness lies in the acquisition of things. If we waver, billboards and TV commercials reassure us that the quantity of our possessions correlates to a full and satisfying life.

When the pursuit of “happiness” bumped up against the limit of our earnings, we embraced debt to facilitate our accumulation of goods. Today we face the limits of that debt, and thus we are trapped. We cannot cease our consuming. If we do, the whole economy will collapse. Therefore, whether we like it or not, we must keep spending. And that means keeping up the frantic pace to earn money for our purchases.

We have formed a stampede in pursuit of consumption at the expense of values we once considered important.

We, the consumers, are being consumed.

Alan Weaver is a Baylor University graduate and longtime Waco resident and businessman.