Alicia Bannon: Republicans should honor their own principle

Many observers, including at the Brennan Center, in 2016 called out Republican senators for creating a new principle out of whole cloth. But the fact is that a new principle was created — one that gave President Trump an extra vacancy to fill and conservatives an opportunity to maintain and solidify their majority on the Supreme Court, with huge ramifications for the country.

In more recent statements, McConnell has tried to redefine what he did, suggesting that the issue in 2016 was that the Senate was controlled by a different party than the president. But there’s no clear historical precedent for any such rule — it has almost never come up in modern history. Forcing through a successor to Ginsburg would be an exercise of raw power, plain and simple. Incredibly, Sen. Cornyn this week said his party would confirm a Trump nominee in a lame-duck session even if Joe Biden wins the presidency. Cruz’s statements in recent days add up to the same.

The Supreme Court doesn’t have an army, and it has no power of the purse. Its power comes from the fact that the public accepts its decisions, even when it disagrees with them. The Supreme Court has of course always been a political institution, but if it’s going to retain its public legitimacy, it can’t be seen as simply another wing of partisan politics.