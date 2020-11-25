America, turkey and more: A Thanksgiving quiz

Because of the pandemic, this Thanksgiving will be very different than most, but it will still include many familial and national traditions.

The quiz below, from the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University in Ohio, provides an opportunity for you to test your knowledge of the holiday in American history and culture.

1. What was the primary food that the Wampanoag, the Native American tribe that participated in the first Thanksgiving, contributed to the feast?

A. Turkey

B. Ham

C. Venison

D. Lobster

2. Writer and editor Sarah Josepha Hale, author of the poem “Mary Had a Little Lamb,” also is known as the “godmother of Thanksgiving” for urging which president to have “our annual Thanksgiving made a National and fixed Union Festival”?

A. James Buchanan

B. Ulysses S. Grant

C. Andrew Johnson

D. Abraham Lincoln

3. In what year was the law passed making the fourth Thursday of November the fixed date for Thanksgiving?