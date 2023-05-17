May is National Foster Care Awareness Month and a great time to learn about the changes to foster care heading our way. In 2017, the state of Texas mandated a transition to a new model called community-based care. Under community-based care, Child Protective Services will oversee investigations and removals, then transfer cases to a separate nonprofit organization to handle child placements and case management. This nonprofit will be new to our area and work with child-placing agencies as well as service organizations to care for the children and youth involved in child welfare. Community-based care, when done well, is thought to achieve better outcomes for children and youth as it provides proximity to the family of origin, making reunification more possible, as well as maintaining consistency in children’s schools, health care and support networks, therefore reducing trauma.

This sounds great, right? Well, it actually puts our community in a very tight spot. We currently send over half of our approximately 400 kids in foster care to other counties due to a lack of resources in McLennan County. The lack of access to mental health care, services for complex needs, support for relatives caring for kids, child care, affordable housing, services for older youth and foster homes in general has kept our community from caring for our own kids for decades.

To serve the numbers of children and youth in our community, we need approximately 100 additional foster families to become certified and each to take at least two children. We need homes for older youth and sibling groups, as well as families willing to stand in the gap for children with complex needs.

When community-based care rolls out, it is the expectation that our community will rise up to care for our own kids. This starts with preventing foster care. This means working with vulnerable families who are at risk of entering the child welfare system. Caring for our kids also means family preservation, which is keeping kids within their family of origin when their parents are unable to care for them. We have high numbers of relatives serving as caregivers with little to no support. When prevention or a placement with a relative is not possible, the case moves to foster care. This is when another family, who is certified through an agency, serves as a temporary caregiver for the child. Reunification with the parents or family of origin is always the goal in foster care. When reunification isn’t possible and placement with extended family members is deemed not possible, then adoption becomes the goal.

To prepare for community-based care, the newly-formed Families and Foster Care Coalition is working to educate the community about the need, build relationships between existing organizations to share resources, thereby increasing capacity, and to mobilize our community to serve in this arena. FFCC has launched action teams, which are working groups focused on addressing the gaps in three specific areas: mental and behavioral health, older youth aging out of care and faith community engagement. This coalition is composed of 80-plus local nonprofit groups, churches, government entities, law firms, foster parents and community stakeholders. FFCC meets bi-monthly, with smaller teams working on specific issues in between meetings.

To learn more, go online to fostercarecoalition.org and come to a communitywide event from 7 to 9 p.m. May 31 at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church. This evening of encouragement will feature nationally known author, speaker and foster parent Jason Johnson, as well as a conversation with a local mother about her experiences with reunification. This event is for anyone in the foster care space, as well as those who are curious. Partner organizations will have resources available, and child care is provided. RSVP to info@fostercarecoalition.org.