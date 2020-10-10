Andres Oppenheimer: Cuba, Russia and China joining UN's human rights council

It sounds totally insane, but the ongoing session of the United Nations General Assembly is about to elect Cuba, Russia and China to the United Nations Human Rights Council, the U.N.’s top human-rights body.

Just as crazy, the council is expected to keep Venezuela as one of its 47 member countries, despite recent devastating findings by U.N. entities accusing President Nicolas Maduro’s dictatorship of being responsible for thousands of state-sponsored killings and the systematic torture of political prisoners.

You might not hear much about the voting for new council member countries in the media. It’s drawing little attention amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. presidential race and other major news from around the world.

But make no mistake — it’s a big deal.

If Cuba, Russia and China win their seats, they will have a better-than-usual chance to kill future U.N. human-rights investigations. They would turn the council into a mutual protection society for some of the world’s worst dictatorships, more so than it is already.

Voting to fill 15 of the council’s 47 seats is scheduled to take place Tuesday at the U.N. General Assembly.