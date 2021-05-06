Andrew Cline: Has anyone told Washington the economy has already recovered?

The “relief package will do little for job growth because the economy is already operating at near full employment,” it noted.

The PWBM analysis of the American Jobs Plan concluded that its spending portion would “decrease GDP by 0.33 percent in 2050,” and the tax provisions would “discourage business investment and thus reduce GDP by 0.49 percent in 2050.”

It also pegged the price tag for the American Jobs Plan at $2.7 trillion, not the $2.3 trillion claimed by the Biden administration.

The PWBM analysis of the American Families Plan puts the cost at $2.5 trillion, $700 billion more than the White House claims, and concludes that it would “increase government debt by almost 5 percent and decrease GDP by 0.4 percent.”

In sum, Washington plans to spend more than the entire federal budget (which is roughly $6.5 trillion) to rescue an economy that is already recovered, with the ultimate effect that the “rescue” will shrink the economy in the long run.

In technical parlance, the word for this is “insane.”

Andrew Cline is president of the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, a free-market think tank in New Hampshire. He was editorial page editor of the New Hampshire Union Leader for 14 years. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.