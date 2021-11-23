Andrew Cline: Having a Happy Thanksgiving? Thank capitalism

Today, your local supermarket has more food, and of a greater variety, than was available to the greatest monarchs the Pilgrims had ever heard of. This is the direct product of trade and commerce in a market economy. As late as 1989, then-Soviet member of parliament Boris Yeltsin was dazzled by the variety he saw in a Texas grocery store. And trade has reduced prices. Wheat in England cost 446 pounds (the currency) per ton in 1621, according to Our World in Data. By 1996, it was 128 pounds per ton.

Gas and electric ovens

How will you cook all of that food? In 1621, settlers and Wampanoags cooked the same way primitive hunter-gatherers did: with open fires. The recipe for pumpkin pie at the first Thanksgiving was essentially filling a hollowed-out pumpkin with milk and honey to make a custard, and then roasting the whole thing in the hot ashes of a cooking fire.

Two centuries later, the first coal and gas ovens were invented. Today, families can cook huge feasts indoors in a fraction of the time it would take to make the same feasts over a campfire. And there’s no risk of falling into the fire reaching for a potato.

Fast, comfortable travel