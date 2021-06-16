Andrew Spiegel: The world still needs the U.S. to defeat COVID-19

For well over a year, the COVID-19 pandemic has woven a deadly tapestry around the world. Millions have been infected, both in the U.S. and in countless countries. Untold thousands have succumbed to the illness. While the light at the end of the seemingly infinite tunnel is within sight for those fortunate enough to live in the United States with vaccination rates surpassing even the most ambitious targets of just a few months ago, the same could not be said for billions living elsewhere. Many countries, even those who could traditionally be defined as “wealthy,” have struggled with distribution. If they have struggled, those at the bottom have been incapable of accessing substantial amounts of the vaccine, let alone delivering it to their citizens. They desperately need innovative options to successfully shield their populations from the pandemic.

At the World Patients Alliance, promoting access to patient-centered health care worldwide is at the heart of our mission and this often requires a careful and systematic approach to solving medical crises as they spawn. Representing the voice of millions of patients from all world regions and across all disease states, we have seen the dedicated and incredible effort it takes to reach distant communities with the most basic of aid and we are well aware of the work it will take to defeat this virus in far-flung regions.