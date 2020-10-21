Angela Tekell: Virtual learning, viral absences challenge Waco ISD daily

Lack of student engagement this fall is not unique to Waco ISD. Schools across the state are seeing a disturbing number of failures, especially at the high school level, from students who are receiving instruction virtually. Currently, 44% of Waco ISD high school students are receiving their instruction remotely — and of those students who have been remote from the beginning of the school year, approximately 42% are failing one or more classes. Failure rates in lower grade levels are also unacceptably high.

In addition to high failure rates, attendance for in-person instruction is 88% across the school district, an unacceptably low number; however, students attending remotely are only logging in 83% of the time. This does seem counter-intuitive given that appearing via Zoom seems easy, but this low attendance number combined with the high percentage of failures is compelling evidence that virtual instruction has a long way to go. Not only do teachers need ongoing professional development to learn how to be more effective on a virtual platform, but we already know that relationships are the foundation of effective teaching. Because we know that the best instruction is in-person, principals across the district are encouraging parents to return children to school when possible and safe. We are very concerned about the number of students in our community who are simply not engaging in any type of instruction.