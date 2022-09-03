Angelo Ochoa: Why do we hire experts?

When was your last doctor visit? Have you ever had a child that needed stitches? Who services your vehicle? Did you need any help when it came to purchasing a home? What about the last time you needed help with your taxes or had some legal issues you needed taken care of? Who did you turn to? Not me. While I do have some trustworthy friends that I can refer you to, I am the first to admit that I am not an expert on any of these issues. When we need them though, we turn to these trusted and credentialed people because they are the best at what they do, and when it comes to the things that are most important to us, we do not take any chances.

In the past, I have often made the comment that my children would never have survived in my childhood. It was a world without the internet and without social media, where one’s quest for knowledge started at the library’s card catalog. I wonder if it is my generation’s version of “back in my day, we walked to school uphill both ways in the snow.” Whenever I try to tell myself how “easy” kids these days have it, I am quickly reminded that, in reality, I am the one who had it “easy.” In fact, it is me who probably couldn’t handle growing up in today’s society.

When I was growing up, I can clearly remember having fire drills and tornado drills at school. Today, the state still requires kids to practice these drills, but they are now also required to practice lockdown drills, shelter-in-place, evacuation drills and — probably worst of all — active shooter drills.

Over the last few weeks, I have heard from several members of the community who have voiced safety concerns regarding the design plans for the new Waco ISD schools being built. The concerns are mainly regarding glass walls in a few classrooms. Occasionally, out of frustration, someone who disagrees with the design ideas of these new schools asks me, “Why aren’t you concerned about the safety of our students?” While I personally find this question offensive, the more composed side of me puts forth the gentle reminders that every day I send my wife and four children into Waco ISD classrooms and that no parent holds a monopoly on being concerned about their child’s safety.

The heart-breaking events of Uvalde still weigh very heavily on all of us, and none of us wants to be the next Uvalde. We can’t forget, though, that cinder block walls with thick doors did not prevent that horrible tragedy from happening. On that day, good men with guns did not stop a bad man with a gun.

Every member of the school board has children in Waco ISD schools. Once built, I will personally have children in two of the three schools we have been discussing. With that in mind, I am going to suggest that we might be asking the wrong questions. Instead of “why aren’t you concerned about the safety of our students,” why not ask “Has Waco ISD hired experts to design and build the new schools?” “Do these experts make the safety and the education of students their highest priorities?” “Are we building the safest schools that we can possibly afford for our students?” “Are we doing all of these things and still being good stewards of taxpayer money?”

In today’s America, ask yourself where any of us can feel 100% safe. The grocery store? At sporting events? At church, school or work? On a military base? In the halls of the U.S. Capitol? Going for a jog down the street like Ahmaud Arbery? Or maybe lying in your own bed like Breonna Taylor, or sitting in your own living room watching TV like Botham Jean? It’s possible that the issue here is much bigger than just the use of glass in classroom areas. Maybe we should be directing our passions at the root of the problem rather than just at the branches.

Safety is always going to be our number one concern when it comes to our students, but we can’t forget that we also have the incredible responsibility of providing them with an education. Sadly, there is not a way, at least that I know of, to build a perfectly safe school that doesn’t look similar to a prison. If that school design existed, I would be the first one to vote for it, and if there was a grocery store that guarantees my family and your family’s safety while shopping, then that is where I am shopping from now on.

I have learned recently that when it comes to building new schools, best practices within the industry are guided by the National School Safety Center (NSSC) and Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED). When adopting these standards, the difficulty is that design teams must also take into account the need for 21st-century educational design, maintaining flexibility and adaptability, while also making adjustments to specific needs for the students. This process sounds like an incredibly daunting task. Since what is at stake here is the safety and education of our students, this might be one of those situations where we rely on the advice of experts.